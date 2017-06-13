GID Launches Sales For Waterline Square Located On The Hudson River On Manhattan's Upper West Side

Waterfront Development Designed by RafaelViñoly, Richard Meier, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Boasts a New 2.6-Acre Park and Over 100,000 Square Feet of Amenities

NEW YORK, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GID Development Group announced the commencement of sales today for its highly anticipated 2.2 million-square-foot, three-tower condominium mega-development, Waterline Square. Designed by world-renowned architects Richard Meier & Partners Architects, Viñoly Architects, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), the development is located on one of the last remaining waterfront sites in Manhattan, between West 59th Street and West 61st Street along the Hudson River.

"Waterline Square presented us with an exceptionally rare opportunity to develop a project of this magnitude," said James Linsley, President of GID Development Group. "We wanted to offer future residents a living experience that is unlike any other location in New York City - which means access to architectural landmarks, green spaces, and an unmatched set of amenity offerings - set within a new neighborhood that will be completed at one time."

Waterline Square completes the historic transformation of Riverside Boulevard that has spanned more than two decades on Manhattan's Upper West Side. With a total of 263 condominiums, starting on or above the 20th floor of each building, residences will offer river and city views set upon a nearly three acre park designed by Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects.

One Waterline Square, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier, commands a full city block with an undulating glass and metal facade. Internationally renowned design firm, Champalimaud Design, has designed the glamorous and chic interiors that perfectly complement Meier's light-filled architecture.

Two Waterline Square, designed by the masters of glass towers, KPF, has created impressively scaled architecture that is accentuated by a series of cascading terraces at the top, and a porte-cochere at ground level. With interiors designed by famed hospitality firm, Yabu Pushelberg, the bright interiors are enhanced by a rich selection of natural materials throughout, providing a truly refined sense of home.

Three Waterline Square, designed by lauded architect Rafael Viñoly, is adorned with a spectacular faceted and angled facade where residences are characterized by gently sloping exterior walls. With interiors by Groves & Co., named one of Architectural Digest's top 100 designers, indulgent contemporary materials offer stylish comfort.

"This mega-development offers one of the most comprehensive lifestyle experiences ever conceived in New York, and Waterline Square is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated openings of 2017," said Kelly Kennedy Mack, President of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, exclusive sales and marketing firm for the project.

Connecting One, Two, and Three Waterline Square is the Waterline Club - a truly extraordinary collection of indoor amenities available to all residents, designed by famed hospitality group,Rockwell Group.

The Waterline Club features three levels of premium amenities linked together with sculpted walking bridges that dramatically traverse a one-of-a-kind great room. Waterline Square's sports and fitness selections include an indoor tennis court, a first in a New York City residential building, a squash court, rock climbing wall, indoor half-pipe skate park, golf simulator, full-court basketball, indoor soccer field, fitness center, and several studios. The swim and spa areas feature a 25-meter, 3-lane lap pool, separate children's pool, hot tub, steam rooms and saunas.

Leisure and social activities include a bowling alley, games lounge, cards parlor, screening room, party rooms, and catering kitchen. Creative amenities include an art studio, music and recording studio, video and photography studio, and indoor gardening room. For younger family members there will be a massive 4,600-square-foot children's indoor playroom designed by award-winning museum designer Roto Group. An indoor playroom, washing station, and training studio are also available for pets.

Occupancy is slated for late 2018 and prices start at approximately $2 million, with the development anticipating a 20-year tax abatement. The sales gallery is located at 475 West 61st Street. For information, call (212)-586-8333 or visit www.waterlinesquare.com.

