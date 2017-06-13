Mindtree's ATLAS for SAP to Accelerate Transition to SAP HANA-Powered Digital Platforms

BANGALORE and WARREN, New Jersey, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Helps customers make the transition with Minimal Business Disruption

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced the general availability of ATLAS for SAP, a Managed Services offering that enables SAP customers to transition seamlessly from 'run the business' to 'transform the business.'

ATLAS for SAP facilitates risk-free transition of the SAP application landscape and optimizes operations via automation. The transformation could include an SAP HANA migration, private/public cloud deployments or an implementation of the new digital core - SAP S/4 HANA. This allows SAP applications to be developed and deployed at a pace in line with business demands of the digital age.

ATLAS for SAP brings together a suite of tools and methodologies from SAP, including Solution Manager, the Activate methodology, SAP HANA expertise fromMindtree's world-class SAP Centers of Excellence, andthe company'sproven track record in managing cloud infrastructure and testing platforms. Mindtree is one of the few SAP partners to have successfully applied both Agile and DevOps concepts to SAP.

The offering is built on Mindtree's ATLAS, a Managed Services Platform consisting of processes, tools, accelerators and dashboards that have helped over 100 large enterprises run their technology operations and services more efficiently. The individual tools that make up this framework can be used across all application managed service engagements. With ATLAS for SAP, these tools are tailored to the unique requirements of an SAP-centric application landscape.

"ATLAS for SAP from Mindtree makes it possible for customers to run their business with minimal disruption while using the power of SAP HANA and the cloud in their journey towards a smarter and nimbler SAP landscape," said Arun Rangaraju, Mindtree's Senior Vice President and global head for SAP.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital,' Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

