Research and Markets - Global Collagen Peptide Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are GELITA, Nitta GelatinPB Gelatins, Rousselot & Weishardt Group

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Collagen Peptide Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global collagen peptide market to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global collagen peptide market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in the packaged food and beverage industry. The market for packaged food and beverage products is growing at a rapid speed. The demand for packaged food and beverage products is growing due to change in lifestyle of consumers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing preference for convenience foods and beverages. Functional foods are the components that provide additional health benefits apart from the basic nutrition. In the current scenario, functional and convenience food products have become an integral part of our diet. The demand for functional and convenience foods is increasing due to lifestyle changes and increasing disposable incomes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cultural challenges regarding the source of collagen peptide. The cultural and religious opinions of various societies oppose the consumption of collagen peptide due to its source and are likely to hamper the growth of the global collagen peptide market.



Key vendors



GELITA

Nitta GelatinPB Gelatins

Rousselot

Weishardt Group

Other prominent vendors



GELNEX

ITALGELATINE

LAPI GELATINE

Norland Products



