BOSTON, 2017-06-13 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CSPi's Technology Solutions division to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.



The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.



CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.



"It is an honor to be recognized by CRN as a leading solution provider for the thirteenth year. To be placed side-by-side with other market leading IT MSPs demonstrates our ability to not only architect but also implement solutions that will meet the ever-evolving demands of our clients' business needs," said Victor Dellovo, President and CEO of CSPi. "We're extremely fortunate to have a best-in-class engineering and technical staff who form lasting partnerships with our customers; their dedication to first-class customer support and technical acumen is outstanding. Our customers are exceptional and we are humbled by the level of trust they place in CSPi to develop optimized IT solutions to meet their unique business and application challenges."



"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."



The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.



About CSPi



CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - High Performance Products and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's High Performance Products division offers extreme-performance Ethernet products for diverse applications, including cybersecurity, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications, as well computer signal processing systems. CSPi's Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center solutions, advanced security, along with professional and managed services across those technology focus areas. CSPi Technology Solutions works with the world's leading IT software and infrastructure companies to create solutions for the unique IT requirements of its customers. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



Myricom and Vital IT Managed Services are registered trademarks of CSP Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



About the Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com



Contact: Amy Carey, Vice President, Marketing CSPi Email: amy.carey@cspi.com Melanie Turpin The Channel Company (508) 416-1195 mturpin@thechannelco.com