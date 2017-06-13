AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, 2017-06-13 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) will present its wide range of aerospace solutions, including the latest innovations in its Airware® technology, at the International Paris Air Show (June 19 to June 23, 2017). Constellium will also reveal an interactive and immersive experience of its aerospace offerings with its new Virtual Reality module and 3-D app.



New innovations in Airware®, the solution of choice for aerospace applications A game changer in the aerospace aluminium market, Constellium's Airware® solution provides high performance aluminium-lithium alloys tailored for aircraft and spacecraft structures. Airware® lower density and improved material properties enable optimized structural designs, leading to an overall weight reduction and decrease in CO2 emissions.



No fewer than seven different Airware® alloys are on planes flying today. Current applications include internal wing structures and fuselage of the Airbus A350 XWB, the fuselage of the Bombardier C Series, the NASA Orion Crew Module, and the SpaceX Falcon 9 Launcher.



Building on its success, Constellium is expanding the Airware® portfolio with new additions:



-- Airware ® 2074, a high performance external fuselage sheet product offering a combination of low density and very high damage tolerance properties. -- A new Airware ® external fuselage sheet product with very low density enabling direct substitution of current skin materials. -- Airware ® 2065 and 2076, the latest high performance extruded solutions delivering improved performance for wing and fuselage structures.



Experience Constellium's aerospace solutions in VR & 3-D at the Paris Air Lab



Constellium will introduce its Virtual Reality module for aerospace solutions at the Paris Air Show, and its new 3-D app, available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play. With these, visitors will be able to explore Constellium's aerospace product offerings - from the fuselage, outer wings and center wing box, to the engine and landing gear.



Constellium's Chalet will be located in B-45. The Virtual Reality module and the 3-D app will be presented at the Paris Air Lab space and located at the Concorde Hall of the Air and Space Museum.



About Constellium Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016. www.constellium.com



Forward Looking Statement



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of Constellium and Wise to achieve expected synergies and the timing thereof; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; Constellium's increased levels of indebtedness as a result of the acquisition of Wise Metals, which could limit Constellium's operating flexibility and opportunities; the potential failure to retain key employees as a result of the acquisition of Wise Metals or during the integration of the business, the loss of customers, suppliers and other business relationships as a result of the acquisition of Wise Metals; disruptions to business operations resulting from the acquisition of Wise Metals; slower or lower than expected growth in the North American market for Body-in-White aluminium rolled products and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Constellium



Christel des Royeries - Corporate Communications Phone: +33 1 73 01 46 73 christel.des-royeries@constellium.com



Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450 investor-relations@constellium.com



Josee Robert - Communications Phone: +33 (0) 1 73 01 46 85 josee.robert@constellium.com



Media relations Constellium Corporate Emilie Humann Phone: +33 (0)7 77 26 24 60 emilie.humann@clai2.com