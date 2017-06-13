VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE: IRV)(CSE: IRV.CN)(CNSX: IRV) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has recently commenced its 2017 field program exploring for high-grade epithermal precious metal vein mineralization on the island of Hokkaido, Japan.

Initial work will focus on Irving's 100% controlled Omui mining concession and prospecting license applications. As detailed in a news release dated December 13, 2016, Irving identified high-grade gold and silver vein mineralization at Omui through a first phase sampling program conducted shortly after acquiring the property. To better understand the mineralized system, Irving plans a comprehensive exploration program including: 1) a detailed soil grid across the mining concession and surrounding areas looking for gold, silver and pathfinder element anomalism, 2) a close-spaced gravity and ground magnetics program to help identify potential mineralized faults, and 3) various ground electrical surveys to better evaluate alteration and structure. Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. ("MINDECO") is conducting this work which is expected to take approximately three months. Data from these surveys will drive future drill targeting.

Specialized stream sediment sampling using a technique called bulk leach extractable gold ("BLEG") is being conducted over the greater prospecting license area. BLEG sampling produces highly sensitive results that can help identify new mineralized areas. Accompanying reconnaissance BLEG sampling, a team of Irving geologists is undertaking reconnaissance mapping and prospecting. This team has already identified several new areas of hot spring silica deposits, called sinter, and collected rock chip samples to determine if they are gold-bearing. Irving plans similar prospecting activities at its Utanobori, Rubeshibe, Eniwa and Sado projects later this year.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company searching for opportunities in certain countries, including Japan. In addition to its Japanese precious metals projects, Irving holds, through a subsidiary, three Project Venture Agreements with JOGMEC for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

