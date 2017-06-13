At the first day of the conference PV Asset Management and O&M Europe 2017, which winds up today in Hamburg, almost all the participants agreed on the fact that the business is becoming more and more complex, and that getting to scale may provide a path through a period of further consolidation.

The PV Asset Management and O&M Europe 2017 conference, has demonstrated that the O&M business has more than ever become a matter for specialists in a market environment dominated by falling module prices and a fierce competition. Discussions on day one of the event considered this and other themes, and was skillfully moderated by Edmee Kelsey, the CEO of German wind and solar asset management company 3megawatt,

According to a virtual poll conducted at the beginning of the event, around 75% of the participants believes that the solar O&M sector will see a further consolidation in the near future. A similar number, 74%, indicated that managing larger portfolios will help O&M service providers rationalize and simplify their business, as the number of complexities in terms of financial, technical, geographical and cultural terms continues to increase.

Pressure on solar module prices is forcing the entire PV supply chain to constantly readjust strategies, and the O&M sector is no exception. According to another virtual poll held at the meeting around 43% of the participants expect that prices for O&M services will drop by more than 20% over the next three years. Another 43% voted that they believe prices will decline by at least 10%. The remainder, optimistically, voted that they are confident that O&M pricing will stabilize or even increase.

The CEO of UK company Primrose Solar, Giles Clark, was the first in stressing the importance of getting to scale (which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...