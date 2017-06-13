AI Marketing Platform Identified by Gartner as Innovative, Impactful and Intriguing

Albert, created by Adgorithms (LSE:ADGO), was today identified by Gartner as one of four "Cool Vendors in Advertising, 2017," in a report of the same name. According to Gartner, "Digital ad spend is forecast to pass $200 billion in the U.S. this year, and an estimated 58% of ad revenue will be transacted via programmatic channels."

Gartner determined the four key challenges marketing leaders are facing this year to be:

1. Advertising is experiencing unprecedented disruption that makes marketing leaders struggle to manage programs and make decisions.

2. The rapid growth of programmatic advertising, including video and native formats, presages a future of increasingly machine-supported media planners.

3. As they invest more in digital channels, marketing leaders are frustrated by the industry's opacity, needless complexity and a plethora of middlemen.

4. Fraud is a significant problem obscuring measurement and inflating costs, and fraudsters are getting more sophisticated.

Gartner also identified four recommendations to address these challenges:

1. Tune out the fear and unease occasioned by artificial intelligence and focus on its practical application as a way to automate complex tasks, such as A/B testing, segmentation and recommendations.

2. Consult your media buying and analytics teams to determine if a more customizable bidder would help, especially if you are frustrated by the limits of your programmatic platform.

3. Collect and retain user-level data about key marketing events across channels such as websites, apps, email and advertising; use as a basis for better attribution.

4. Take steps to minimize the impact of fraud on your ad buys, using ad verification technologies, white- and black-lists and detailed reporting.

Gartner's report identified Albert as one of four "Cool Advertising Vendors" that are addressing these challenges.

Albert is a fully autonomous digital advertising and marketing solution that can independently execute digital campaigns. Albert serves as a highly-intelligent member of brands' marketing teams. Albert is able to analyze millions of data points per minute to determine the best combinations of creative images and text across search display, social media, email and SMS. Albert allows marketers to target current client segments, site visitors, and entirely new audiences. Albert learns as he goes, creating audience micro-segments, and identifying the most effective means of reaching customers.

"We very deliberately built Albert to combat the complexities and challenges that Gartner has noted as plaguing digital marketing and advertising today," said Or Shani, CEO of Albert. "We saw the early signs of an industry on the verge of disruption and chaos over seven years ago, and were able to predict then what we're experiencing now. That's what makes Albert so relevant at this moment in time and it's why a number of historically cautious marketers are adopting artificial intelligence so early in the game. They simply can't do it on their own - no matter how sophisticated and large their teams are."

About AlbertTM (created by Adgorithms)

Albert, created of Adgorithms (LSE: ADGO), is the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing platform, driving digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert's mission is to liberate businesses from the complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not previously possible. He serves as a highly intelligent and sophisticated member of brands' marketing teams, wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. This eliminates the manual and time-consuming tasks that currently limit the effectiveness and results of modern digital advertising and marketing. Brands such as Harley Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, and Made.com credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit meet.albert.ai.

