Microland, the next-gen IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has achieved G-Cloud 9 supplier status under the U.K. government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) initiative. Microland's cloud support services will now be available via the Digital Marketplace as part of the newly launched G-Cloud 9 Framework. This will allow Microland to extend Cloud Support, to central government, local government, health, education, devolved administrations, emergency services, defence and not-for-profit organizations, utilizing the G-Cloud 9 framework.

G-Cloud or Government Cloud Computing is a U.K. government programme to promote government-wide adoption of cloud computing. The initiative focuses on capitalizing on cloud's cost savings and flexibility to create a more efficient, accessible means of delivering public services. The new G-Cloud 9 listing, and enhancements made to the VMCCI solutions, means that publicly funded bodies now have access to a wider array of public and private cloud services with increased commercial flexibility.

The G-Cloud Digital Marketplace now features a range of Microland services, such as

Managed Cloud Services (Azure, AWS)

Managed Operating System Services (Windows, Linux, Solaris)

Managed Database Services with Disaster Vigilance (SQL, Oracle, MySQL)

Managed Desktop Virtualization Services (VDI)

Managed Messaging Services (Exchange, O365)

Unified Communication Services (Skype for Business)

Managed Active Directory Services

Managed SharePoint Services

Managed Citrix Services

Application Packaging Services

Pradeep Kar, CEO and Chief Microlander, said, "A successful cloud migration and support is critical for any public or private organization. As a G-Cloud 9 supplier, Microland will be able to support the U.K. public sector without the need for a long-drawn-out tendering process. We can implement successful cloud strategies for organizations to drive cost savings and efficiencies through our value added services and platforms."

Microland has an established track of supporting more than 200 plus cloud transformation projects globally. With the recent G-Cloud 9 inclusion, Microland will be able to offer a wide range of Cloud support services directly to the U.K. public sector.

The newly announced G-Cloud 9 Framework has simplified the procurement process, making it easier for the public sector to realise the benefits of the cloud. By driving innovation and competition in the market, it supports the move from historical vendor lock-in and long-term contracts. Offering a uniform way of accessing suppliers, it also enables easy consumption of services on demand.

For further details on Microland in G-Cloud 9, please visit https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/services/231638665465582

About Microland

Microland is a leading Hybrid IT service provider and a trusted partner to enterprises in their IT-as-a-Service journey. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,600 professionals across its offices in Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia and India. Microland enables global enterprises become more agile and innovative through a comprehensive portfolio of services that addresses hybrid IT transformation, workspace, service and end-to-end IT management. For more info: http://www.microland.com.

