NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Smartling, a translation technology and service innovator, announced today its translation management platform has expanded its capabilities to make it easier for global brands to manage and translate multilingual content originating from Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop application extensions.

Smartling's Translation Management Platform is a powerful solution that combines business process automation with professional translators. Smartling integrates seamlessly with all major content platforms, streamlining the translation creation and management process.

Translating images and design documents is traditionally a difficult and time-consuming process. The new Smartling Adobe Creative Cloud extensions solve this challenge by providing essential tools for easy translation and automatic creation of translated content. These extensions allow content being created in Photoshop or Illustrator to be submitted directly to the Smartling Platform for translation, and once these translations are complete they can be downloaded back into the applications to complete the final localized images. The extensions can be easily installed and allow translators to use Smartling's in-context feature, a tool that helps improve overall translation quality and reduces the need for editing or making corrections later in the translation process.

Additionally, Smartling's extensions for Adobe Creative Cloud enable designers to test different character lengths through the use of pseudo-translation, a feature that simulates the effect of translation by adding more characters to the original source language content to simulate the translated version. This allows the designer to see how translation might impact the content layout on the image or if it will break the user interface due to the increased text length. With pseudo-translation available at the design stage, designers can test different character lengths on the image before the content goes out for translation, reducing future QA time for the creation of localized images.

"Today so much is communicated visually yet many brands struggle with the complexity of having to translate high volumes of time-sensitive visual content for local audiences around the world," said Matt DeLoca, VP of Partners & Alliances at Smartling. "The Smartling extensions for Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop make it easy -- and less time consuming -- to not only communicate in the native language, but in the context of the local culture as well. Having this capability will help a businesses to better present their brand in their key markets around the world."

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so that companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize their websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement.

Customer deployments include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. With Smartling, global brands have access to multiple pricing plans customized to suit their specific needs, enabling more control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1-866-707-6278.

