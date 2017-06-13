OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Energy Leaders Income Fund, (TSX: HEN.UN), (the "Fund") announces it will maintain an expected monthly distribution amount commencing June 30, 2017 of $0.07 per Trust Unit ($0.84 per annum). This monthly distribution amount remains the same as the regular monthly distribution paid by the Fund since its inception.

The Fund invests in an equally-weighted Portfolio of Equity Securities of 15 Energy Issuers listed on a North American stock exchange that have the following characteristics: a market capitalization of at least $10 billion determined at the time of investment; are currently paying a dividend/distribution; are eligible to have options written on their equity securities; and operations and/or offices in at least two countries.

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with:

i. monthly cash distributions; ii. the opportunity for capital appreciation; and iii. lower overall volatility of the Portfolio returns than would otherwise by experienced by owning the Equity Securities held by the Fund directly.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the TSX. If units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are paid to you in cash. If the Fund earns less than the amount distributed, the difference is a return of capital.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call 1-866-998-8298.

Contacts:

1-866-998-8298

info@harvestportfolios.com

www.harvestportfolios.com



