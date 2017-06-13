LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced its enhanced franchise growth incentive program for 2017, geared specifically toward multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolio with a winning brand.

Due to the strong demand from new and existing franchisees to expand with Del Taco beyond current markets, the program applies to eligible franchisees who commit to opening a minimum of five Del Taco restaurants in a new market within a specified time frame. Designed to attract franchisees with an appetite for multi-unit expansion, the incentives include discounted initial fees and reduced royalties for up to three years, driving unit level profitability early on in the initial entrance phase of development in a new market.

"The growth and success that Del Taco has experienced over recent years is a testament to the strength of our business model," said Laura Tanaka, director of franchise development at Del Taco. "Our accomplishments have helped propel our franchise initiatives forward, and we're thrilled to continue to expand our brand in a disciplined and measured fashion with multi-unit franchise partners across specific regional geographies."

Demonstrated by 14 consecutive quarters of system wide same-store sales increases, Del Taco presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their business portfolio. This includes opportunities across the Southeastern U.S., where the company has recently experienced tremendous activity with several new multi-unit franchise partners, as well as in growth markets across the Pacific Northwest. The brand currently has more than 550 locations across 15 states, presenting opportunities both in existing and new markets. This means eligible franchisees now have the extra incentive to bring Del Taco's craveable Mexican favorites and American classics to raving fans that are vocal about their favorite hometown brand opening in their city.

Those interested in taking advantage of the company's tremendous growth potential and learning more about its franchising opportunities are encouraged to register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grated cheddar, hand-chopped pico de gallo, sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh-grilled marinated chicken and carne asada. The brand's UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

