Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.06.2017 | 15:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Smart Ticketing Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Ticketing Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Smart Ticketing market is valued at US$5.311 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.05% over the forecast period to reach US$8.970 billion by 2022.

This research study examines the Smart Ticketing market on the basis of various segments - by product, component, system, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report provides comprehensive forecasts up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Inside Secure, Infineon Technologies, CPI Card Group Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto NV, HID Global Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Cubic Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.

Segments covered under the Smart Ticketing market report are as below:

By Product

  • E-Ticket
  • E-Kiosk
  • Ticket Machine

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software

By System

  • Open Payment System
  • Near Field Communication
  • Smart Card

By Application

  • Transportation
  • Entertainment
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)

6. Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)

7. Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by System (US$ billion)

8. Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

9. Global Smart Ticketing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

  • Inside Secure
  • Infineon Technologies
  • CPI Card Group Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Gemalto NV
  • HID Global Corporation
  • Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Xerox Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w2zbv3/smart_ticketing


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire