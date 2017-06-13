ArisGlobal Launches LifeSphere Medical Affairs' Platform to Support All Medical Information Functions in a Single, Integrated Workspace

CHICAGO, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The only system available to support all medical information functions in a single, integrated workspace

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated, multi-tenant cloud-based software solutions for life sciences announces LifeSphere Medical Affairs', an integrated platform, based on industry standard practices, to efficiently manage medical information (MI), product complaints and content management. The new platform will provide greater productivity, fostering collaboration between departments while addressing key compliance challenges such as data privacy, copyright, transparency and pharmacovigilance.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448785/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg )



"The future of medical communication strategies will require integration of different departments and functions with an emphasis on automation of standard processes," said Simon Sparkes, ArisGlobal Executive Vice President. "LifeSphere Medical Affairs' removes the complexity barrier of dealing with non-integrated, disparate solutions to handle all necessary tasks. Now companies use a single, integrated workspace for MI with comprehensive business process workflow automation. The new platform embraces the latest innovations in technology to provide a medical affairs platform that is designed around the medical affairs professional."

LifeSphere Medical Affairs' modules, which are fully multi-lingual, are mobile enabled, empowering field teams to both easily deliver and receive actionable insights and business intelligence.

LifeSphere MI ' - A complete medical information solution that facilitates consistent, accurate, timely responses through multiple routes of communication

- A complete medical information solution that facilitates consistent, accurate, timely responses through multiple routes of communication LifeSphere Product Compl a i nts' -- An end-to-end product complaint (PC) management solution offering a highly flexible and customizable workflow

-- An end-to-end product complaint (PC) management solution offering a highly flexible and customizable workflow LifeSphere Call Center' -- Streamlined call center handles potential adverse events, product complaints and medical information inquiries

-- Streamlined call center handles potential adverse events, product complaints and medical information inquiries LifeSphere Mobile MA ' -- Self-service portal and mobile application helps medical sales representatives, MSLs, healthcare professionals and patients track and report side effects, submit medical inquiries and report product complaints

-- Self-service portal and mobile application helps medical sales representatives, MSLs, healthcare professionals and patients track and report side effects, submit medical inquiries and report product complaints LifeSphere CMS' -- Online electronic "content library" provides global content management

Each is SaaS-enabled and pre-validated, and can be deployed independently or as a single platform to reduce IT infrastructure and support costs while facilitating compliance. Powerful integration capabilities enable use of external third-party applications.

Learn more: LifeSphere Medical Affairs' overview data sheet

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs, and bring new products to market. Our cognitive technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates machine learning capabilities to automate all core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.



Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.