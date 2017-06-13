Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 13-Jun-2017 / 13:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC* Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 27 April 2017 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 40,509,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each ordinary share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ | |*Ordinary | *Votes For | *Votes | *Votes | *Votes | | |resolutions | (including |Discretion|Against* |Withheld*| | |(except where| Chairman's | Third | | | | |stated | discretion)* | Party* | | | | |otherwise)* | | | | | +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | | +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |1 |To receive | | | | | | |the company's| | | | | | |annual | | | | | | |accounts for | | | | | | |the year | | | | | | |ended 31 | | | | | | |December 2016| 29,886,300| 1,800| 0| 147| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |2 |To approve | | 1,800| | | | |the | | | | | | |directors' | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | |report for | | | | | | |the year | | | | | | |ended 31 | | | | | | |December 2016| 29,885,842| | 275| 330| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |3 |To approve | | 1,800| | | | |the making of| | | | | | |a loss of | | | | | | |office | | | | | | |payment in | | | | | | |respect of | | | | | | |Mark Parry | 28,280,136| |1,606,001| 310| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |4 |To elect | | 1,800| | | | |Carol Gysin | | | | | | |as a director| 29,886,213| | 214| 20| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |5 |To elect | | 1,800| | | | |Michael St | | | | | | |Clair-George | | | | | | |as a director| 29,886,417| | 10| 20| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |6 |To re-elect | | 1,800| | | | |John Oakley | | | | | | |as a director| 29,886,213| | 214| 20| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |7 |To re-elect | | 1,800| | | | |Richard | | | | | | |Robinow as a | | | | | | |director | 29,886,213| | 214| 20| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |8 |To re-appoint| | 1,800| | | | |Deloitte LLP | | | | | | |as auditor | 29,886,137| | 0| 310| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |9 |To authorise | | 1,800| | | | |the directors| | | | | | |to fix the | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | |auditor | 29,886,137| | 0| 310| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |10|To authorise | | 1,800| | | | |the company | | | | | | |to make | | | | | | |market | | | | | | |purchases of | | | | | | |any of its | | | | | | |ordinary | | | | | | |shares | 29,886,416| | 31| 0| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |11|To authorise | | 1,800| | | | |the directors| | | | | | |to allot | | | | | | |ordinary | | | | | | |shares | 29,886,269| | 178| 0| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |12|To authorise | | 1,800| | | | |the directors| | | | | | |to allot | | | | | | |preference | | | | | | |shares | 29,886,269| | 178| 0| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |13|To authorise | | 1,800| | | | |the | | | | | | |disapplicatio| | | | | | |n of | | | | | | |pre-emption | | | | | | |rights | | | | | | |*(Special | | | | | | |Resolution*) | 27,724,279| |2,162,168| 0| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ |14|To authorise | | 1,800| | | | |the calling | | | | | | |of general | | | | | | |meetings on | | | | | | |14 days' | | | | | | |notice | | | | | | |*(Special | | | | | | |Resolution*) | 29,886,437| | 10| 0| +--+-------------+--------------+----------+---------+---------+ Language: English ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 4292 End of Announcement EQS News Service 582661 13-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)