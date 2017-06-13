Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tourniquets Device Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Tourniquets Device Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Tourniquets Device Market, By Product Type

Non-Pneumatic Tourniquets

Pneumatic Tourniquets

5 Tourniquets Device Market, By Component

Tourniquet Instrument

Tourniquet cuffs

Non-Pneumatic

Pneumatic

Reusable

Disposable

6 Tourniquets Device Market, By End User

Military

Ambulatory Setting

Hospitals

Clinics

Non-Institutional Use

Other End User

7 Tourniquets Device Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

Mergers Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launch Expansions

Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

Zimmer Biomet

VBM Medizintechnik

ulrich medical

Stryker Corporation

Shanghai Huifeng

Pyng Medical Corporation

Medic Instrument

Hangzhou Keyu

Hammarplast Medical AB

Delfi Medical Innovation Inc

Changzhou Yanling

Bohua Medical

Anetic Aid

