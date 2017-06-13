CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company has made significant progress in its plan to develop and market a premium line of hemp beer in both the U.S. and China. NSAV has already begun construction of its hemp beer e-commerce website, which will feature both an English and Chinese version. NSAV will use a proprietary formula that it will jointly develop with a leading U.S. hemp company. This will ensure both the quality and uniqueness of the Company's hemp beer brand. NSAV believes that its Tiger Hemp beer brand will be a huge hit with the Chinese population. China is the world's largest consumer of beer.

NSAV also announced today that it is in talks with leading China based online wholesaler Amanda International Group, http://www.gzamanda.com. Among the projects being discussed is a 20,000 square meter warehouse and distribution facility in Pennsylvania. The facility would be a joint venture between NSAV and Amanda.

The Company presently has two locations in Shanghai and feels that it is poised for future expansion in the world's most populous country and second largest consumer market.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "Hemp beer is a rapidly growing industry and we won't be left behind. Unlike most of our competitors, we won't simply infuse our beer with hemp, we will make it from hemp."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to work with an industry giant like Amanda. With Pennsylvania being part of the tri-state area and home to tens of millions of residents, I couldn't think of a better location for a warehouse and distribution center for Amanda's quality consumer goods."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

