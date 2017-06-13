Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flavored Cigar Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global flavored cigar market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flavored cigar market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The trend of personalization is popular these days. Hence, consumers often opt for personalized gifts for various occasions. Personalized flavored cigars are common among consumers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high appeal of flavored cigars among young adults. Cigars infused with different flavors, such as cherry, grapes, chocolate, and strawberry, are becoming popular among the youth consumer segment and young adults. This is because cigars are one of the most heavily flavored of all tobacco products. This often results in attracting young adults who consider flavors as one of the important parameters when selecting a tobacco product. Many young adults consider these flavored cigars an alternative to cigarettes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty for the players to convince veteran cigar consumers to switch to flavored cigars. One of the pivotal challenges for players operating in the global flavored cigar market is to convince veteran cigar consumers to switch from non-flavored or traditional cigars to flavored cigars. This is because many of these veteran cigar consumers consider flavored cigars as cheap alternatives to the traditional ones. Veteran cigar consumers look for more of the aroma from the tobacco and burn quality or the ash quality.

Key vendors:

General Cigar

Drew Estate

Gurkha Cigars

Imperial Tobacco

Miami Cigar

Other prominent vendors:

Alec Bradley Cigar Distributors

Arnold André

Avanti Cigar

Davidoff Of Geneva Usa

Fuente Marketing (Arturo Fuente)

Oliva Cigar Family

Rocky Patel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (Havana Honeys')

Swisher Sweets (Swisher International)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Market segmentation by flavors

Part 08: Market segmentation by product type

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Decision framework

Part 12: Drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15:Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hlm8zd/global_flavored.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005857/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Tobacco