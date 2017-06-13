As previously communicated, Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) will be decommissioned after October 27, 2017. CW2 will be replaced by Q-Port, Nasdaq' s next generation user interface which will be available for onboarding from June 19, 2017.



The fees for Q-Port will be as follows:



The fee per month for each user will be:



-- EUR 150 or SEK 1500 for users 1-10 -- EUR 100 or SEK 1000 for users 11-20 -- EUR 50 or SEK 500 for user 21 and above. All prices VAT 0 %.



Also the following will apply:



-- There will be a free-to-use Broker Version in the same way as for CW2 now. -- To avoid double invoicing the Q-Port fees will be invoiced from the month when the Member has given up using CW2 or at the latest from November 1, 2017.



Further information



For any questions, please contact Mr. Jari Elo, +358 9 6166 7275 (jari.elo@nasdaq.com) relating to Equity Derivatives or Ms. Ulrica Ahlstedt, +46 8 405 6238 (fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com) relating to Fixed Income Derivatives.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635059