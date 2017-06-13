Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voltage Detector Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Voltage Detector Market, By Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
- Other applications
5 Voltage Detector Market, By Product Type
- Pulsed DC voltage detector
- Continuous DC voltage detector
- Low-frequency AC voltage detector
- High-frequency AC voltage detector
6 Voltage Detector Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
- Acquisitions Mergers
- Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
- Product Launch Expansions
- Other Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Texas Instruments
- Analog Devices Inc
- Toshiba
- Torex Semiconductor
- Sharp Microelectronics
- ON Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- Taiwan Semiconductor
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Seiko Instruments
