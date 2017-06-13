DALLAS, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Note to Editors: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) today announced the acquisition of Eastpoint Distribution Center located in Dallas-Fort Worth in addition to the purchase of 12.2 acres of land adjacent to the property.

The 416,44 square foot cross-dock facility offering 28' clear heights, food grade certification, active dual rail service, and 140,000 square feet of climate controlled space, is 100% leased to Shippers Warehouse, Inc. With the purchase of the land, DAC plans to improve the truck court depth as well as pave and fence the entire site, including adding new access points off of Big Town Blvd and Forney Rd. The secure site can accommodate over 300 trailer positions or be utilized for exterior material storage. The addition of the land to the building make this property a truly irreplaceable site that is not only unique to the area, but all of DFW.

The building is located directly adjacent the UP Intermodal Hub in the East Dallas/Mesquite Industrial submarket, which is also home to such tenants as UPS, FedEx, Coca-Cola, Ashley Furniture, Prime Distribution, Dal-Tile, and Nestle Water.

"The facts of this acquisition are simple: we purchased the building and the adjacent land in one of the strongest industrial markets. By adding the land to this building, we have created a virtually irreplaceable asset only minutes from downtown Dallas. The infill location of this site with a vast amount of trailer storage, rail service, and proximity to a strong workforce, is in an ideal location for an ecommerce related tenant," said Sean Dalfen, President. "We plan to significantly increase the size of our portfolio in the DFW area and continue our acquisitions in other key metro markets throughout the country as we assemble one the nation's strongest last-mile oriented industrial portfolio."

About Dalfen America Corp.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate. Their investment focus is on strategically located infill and last mile oriented warehouses, logistics centers, multi-tenant business parks and light industrial facilities. DAC currently owns and manages millions of square feet of premier commercial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Shippers-MAIN_800.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Back_Distribution.jpg

Contacts:

Dalfen America Corp.

Mariam Ghoul

514-938-1045

MGhoul@dalfen.com

www.dalfen.com



