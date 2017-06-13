EXCHANGE NOTICE, 13 JUNE 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: TALENOM PLC ON 15 JUNE 2017



The shares of Talenom Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Thursday 15 June 2017. The shares of Talenom Plc will be traded for the last time on First North Finland on Wednesday 14 June 2017.



Basic information on Talenom Plc as of 15 June 2017:



Trading code: TNOM Issuer code: TNOM ISIN-code: FI4000153580 LEI code: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675 Orderbook id: 109537 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 6 812 046 Listing date on the Official List: 15 June 2017



Industry: 2000 Industrials ICB Supersector: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services Market Cap Segment: Small cap Managing director: Jussi Paaso Address: Yrttipellontie 2 FI-90230 Oulu FINLAND Phone: +358 440 666622 Internet: www.talenom.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 13.6.2017 OSAKKEET



TALENOM OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 15.6.2017



Talenom Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle torstaina 15.6.2017. Talenom Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla keskiviikkona 14.6.2017.



Talenom Oyj:n perustiedot 15.6.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: TNOM Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: TNOM ISIN-koodi: FI4000153580 LEI-tunnus: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675 id: 109537 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 6 812 046 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 15.6.2017



Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Jussi Paaso Osoite: Yrttipellontie 2 90230 Oulu Puhelin: 0440 666622 Internet: www.talenom.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260