

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that President Donald Trump imposed travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries not because he was against any religion but to protect national security.



The Attorney General was responding to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision upholding injunction on President Trump's revised executive order imposing a travel ban on six predominantly Muslim nations.



'President Trump's Executive Order is well within his lawful authority to keep the Nation safe. We disagree with the Ninth Circuit's decision to block that authority,' he said in a statement Monday.



Sessions cited Trump's recent speech in Saudi Arabia, where he called upon leaders in the Muslim world to join the United States in protecting religious freedom for all, including the freedom to be free from violence and terror.



Recent attacks confirm that the threat to the United States is 'immediate and real,' according to Sessions. He warned tat it may not be possible to obtain any reliable background information on individuals from some war-torn, failed states that shelter or sponsor terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda.



He pointed out that this injunction prevents the President from fully carrying out his Article II duties and has a chilling effect on security operations overall.



He vowed that the Department of Justice will continue to seek further review of the lower court's decision by the Supreme Court.



A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit said that by signing the revised order, the President violated U.S. immigration law.



The Trump administration earlier this month had petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily lift the injunctions and allow the order to take effect, which would require support from five of the nine Justices.



A revised Executive Order signed by Trump on March 6 halts the entire US refugee program for 120 days, and bars entry of refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days while the US government reviews their screening procedures.



