BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



ANNOUNCEMENT OF SECOND QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



13 June 2017

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2017. A dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 21 July 2017 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 June 2017 (ex-dividend date is 22 June 2017).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 30 June 2017.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2639