

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar continued to be higher against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Tuesday.



The loonie strengthened to near a 2-week high of 0.9963 against the aussie and a 2-month high of 1.3232 against the greenback, compared to Monday's closing values of 1.0047 and 1.3324, respectively.



The loonie that closed Monday's trading at 1.4922 against the euro and 82.49 against the yen climbed to a multi-week high of 1.4830 and near a 3-week high of 83.26, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.31 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the aussie and 1.46 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX