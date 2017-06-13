BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire
London, June 13
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc
13 June 2017
Tender Offer Announcement
The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today announces its decision not to proceed with the discretionary semi-annual tender offer in August 2017.
Over the twelve month period to 31 May 2017, the Company's shares traded at an average discount to net asset value ('NAV') per share of 2.8% (on a cum-income basis). Although this is slightly wider than the discount of 2.0% to NAV per share, the price at which any tender offer would be made, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders to implement the tender offer in August 2017. In drawing this conclusion the Board is also cognisant of the size of the Company and does not believe that shrinking through a tender offer would be in the best interests of shareholders at the current time.
