BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

13 June 2017

Tender Offer Announcement

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today announces its decision not to proceed with the discretionary semi-annual tender offer in August 2017.

Over the twelve month period to 31 May 2017, the Company's shares traded at an average discount to net asset value ('NAV') per share of 2.8% (on a cum-income basis). Although this is slightly wider than the discount of 2.0% to NAV per share, the price at which any tender offer would be made, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders to implement the tender offer in August 2017. In drawing this conclusion the Board is also cognisant of the size of the Company and does not believe that shrinking through a tender offer would be in the best interests of shareholders at the current time.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639