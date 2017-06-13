Global Hybrid Imaging System Market, 2025 - Extensive Research Activities to Expand the Applications of Hybrid Imaging Across the Globe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Extensive research activities to expand the applications of hybrid imaging across the globe
- Increasing adoption of PET or CT hybrid imaging devices
- Recent Technological Developments in Hybrid Imaging System
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Hybrid Imaging System Market, By type
- PET/MRI
- PET/CT
- SPECT/CT
5 Hybrid Imaging System Market, By End User
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
6 Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Application
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Other Applications
7 Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Amber Diagnostic Inc
- Atlantis Worldwide
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd
- Mediso
- Philips Healthcare
- Shared Imaging
- Siemens Healthcare
