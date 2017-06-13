IT Decision Makers Give Alert Logic Top Rankings in New 451 Research Information Security Report



Houston, 2017-06-13 15:43 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, the leading provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions for the cloud, today announced that enterprise IT decision makers cited Alert Logic as the top Cloud Infrastructure Security vendor in two categories of 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Information Security - Budgets and Outlook report for the second year in a row. In the report, survey respondents cited Alert Logic most frequently as their primary "In Use" Cloud Infrastructure Security vendor and their primary "In Consideration" Cloud Infrastructure Security vendor. Alert Logic was also the most frequently cited vendor in both categories in the 2016 survey.



22.6 percent of the 2017 survey participants cited Alert Logic as their primary "In Use" Cloud Infrastructure Security vendor - a rate higher than the next four most frequently cited vendors in the survey combined. Additionally, the rate at which respondents cited Alert Logic as their top "In Consideration" Cloud Infrastructure Security vendor nearly doubled since last year - from 24.4 percent in 2016 to 41.2 percent in the newly published 2017 report.



"Full stack cloud security that includes cloud-native security technologies delivered as a fully-managed service is the most effective way to help business' keep their sensitive data secure," said Misha Govshteyn, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Alert Logic. "Cloud computing enables numerous advantages for businesses and security is key to unlocking this potential."



The report's results are based on more than 500 completed surveys by pre-qualified IT decision makers primarily based in North America and Europe. An excerpt of the full report can be found here.



In addition to strong validation in the last two 451 Research Information Security Voice of the Enterprise reports, Alert Logic was also recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Security Services Providers, North America, Q3 2016 and was acknowledged with 23 industry awards and recognitions in 2016. In the first half of 2017, Alert Logic has been acknowledged with 16 industry awards and recognitions. These include: 2017 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards - Product or Service Excellence of the Year, Cloud Security (500-2,499 Employees), Alert Logic Cloud Defender - Gold Winner, Company Milestone of the Year - Exceeding $100 Million in Annualized Revenue Run Rate, Alert Logic - Gold Winner, Product or Service Excellence of the Year, Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management,Alert Logic Cloud Insight - Silver Winner, CEO of the Year (500 - 2,499 Employees), Gray Hall - Silver Winner; 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - Fastest Growing



Cybersecurity Company (Over 500 Employees) - Winner, Best Cybersecurity Company (Over 500 Employees) - Finalist, Best Vulnerability Management Solution, Alert Logic Cloud Insight - Finalist, Best Cloud Security Solution, Alert Logic Cloud Defender - Finalist; TMC 2016 Cloud Computing Excellence Award, Alert Logic Cloud Insight; 2017 Network Products Guide IT World Awards - New Products and Services (500-2,400 Employees), Alert Logic Cloud Defender - Silver Winner, Best Products and Services, Cloud Security, (500-2,400 Employees), Alert Logic Cloud Defender - Silver Winner, Milestone of the Year - Alert Logic Ranked Top Cloud Security Vendor for Second Year, Alert Logic - Silver Winner, Best Live Events, Training or Educational Event - Alert Logic Cloud Security Summit Series, Alert Logic - Gold Winner, Best White Paper or Research Report - Customer Technology Adoption Profile: Evolve Security Operations Strategy for Cloud, Alert Logic - Gold Winner; 2017 Channel Chief award, Bob Layton, and inclusion on CRN's 2017 Managed Service Provider 500 (MSP500) list.



About Alert Logic



Alert Logic, the leader in security and compliance solutions for the cloud, provides Security-as-a-Service for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures, delivering deep security insight and continuous protection for customers at a lower cost than traditional security solutions. Fully managed by a team of experts, the Alert Logic Security-as-a-Service solution provides network, system and web application protection immediately,



wherever your IT infrastructure resides. Alert Logic partners with the leading cloud platforms and hosting providers to protect over 4,000 organizations worldwide. Built for cloud scale, the Alert Logic patented platform stores petabytes of data, analyses over 400 million events and identifies over 50,000 security incidents each month, which are managed by its 24x7 Security Operations Centers. Alert Logic, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast and London. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com.



