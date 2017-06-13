Avante Logixx Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel at 11:00 AM ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX-V: XX) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto at 11:00 AM ET.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 27th. Registration will begin on Tuesday at 7:00AM, and the event will last until the evening. The day will be jam-packed with company sessions, presentations, good food, and plenty of time to network with other investors over drinks at the reception. This event does not allow service providers - only portfolio managers, analysts, and private investors.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To register, please go to our website (http://microcapconf.com/conferences/toronto-2017/), and click "Request Registration"

About Avante Logixx - www.avantelogixx.com

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX-V: XX) is a Toronto based security, monitoring, system integration and technology company.

Avante's group of companies strives to be best in class in each of its verticals including an industry leading rapid alarm response offering combined with alarm system and live video analytics monitoring. Avante's Executive Services team provides unparalleled end-to-end security solutions for high profile and high net worth families to ensure their safety in a comprehensive yet discrete manner, including an executive transportation option. Avante's International Travel Security team helps corporations protect traveling employees working abroad in medium/high risk jurisdictions and has executed travel details in over 60 countries. Avante continuously develops innovative products and applications within its core competencies. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

