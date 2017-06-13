SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- STYR Labs, innovative big data nutrition tech company that drives healthy lifestyles, today announces its integration with Alexa and new image-capture technology for voice logging meals and calorie intake within its patent-pending app. STYR's Bluetooth™ enabled devices are capable of instantly supplying individual motion and body composition data to the STYR app, and now users can instantly log meals through Alexa or using their smartphone camera.

The activity tracker and wireless scale share motion patterns, behavioral inputs, environmental data, location information, activity data (steps, calories, distance) and body data (body fat, bone mass, water content) with the app to create personalized nutritional recommendations and send single-serve multivitamins and protein blends directly to the user. The smart bottle also syncs continuously with the app to calculate optimal hydration levels based on a user's unique motion, biometrics and environmental conditions by using an embedded, touch-sensitive display located on the smart cap to track daily water intake and manage his or her electrolyte balance.

With the new Alexa integration and image recognition technology, STYR's app contains groundbreaking food capture technology and artificial intelligence that logs each user's meal, including calorie intake and full nutrient information. The app uses a combination of voice recognition and a database of more than 2 million food items to allow for natural language and image processing of food entries. For example, a user can say, "I had a bagel, two eggs and a latte for breakfast," or simply take a picture of the meal, and the app captures the location, time, and detailed macro and micro nutrients.

"The Alexa integration not only eliminates the hassle of having to remember to log your food intake manually, but it's another step towards our vision of making nutrition data actionable and personalized," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder of STYR Labs. "We're excited to offer the new food capture technology to consumers to provide a more convenient user experience, so they can really see and understand the health benefits of an entire ecosystem of products working together to capture data and create personalized supplements."

About STYR Labs

STYR Labs is an innovation company founded in 2014 on the idea that motion and nutrition are directly related to an individual's healthy lifestyle. The company has patented the process of converting fitness data into nutritional advice by leveraging its mobile app that includes a database of 250,000 research articles, proprietary food logging technologies and gamification, and its own range of low cost IoT devices to create customized vitamins, proteins, electrolytes and meal replacement options. STYR Labs is headquartered in Scottsdale and delivering the platform directly and through strategic partnerships in 110 countries around the world.

