FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Virgin Pulse, one of the world's leading providers of employee wellbeing and engagement technology solutions, today announced the company will be a Platinum level sponsor at SAP SuccessFactors' annual SuccessConnect® conference to be held this week at The ExCel in London. SuccessConnect is the premier event for human resources professionals, where leaders, innovators and influencers will gather to discuss the latest technologies, strategies and best practices for human capital management (HCM) in the digital age.

SuccessConnect will feature dozens of industry luminaries, presenting impactful trends and insights during keynotes and interactive sessions. Virgin Pulse's CEO, Chris Boyce, will present on the importance of total employee wellbeing during his "Experience Success" presentation. The event will assemble SAP SuccessFactors executives, customers and partners, including Virgin Pulse, as well as industry analysts and thought leaders. They will discuss major trends impacting HR, new strategies for managing the total workforce and how cutting-edge cloud-based solutions can help build people-centric organizations.

As a member of the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, Virgin Pulse collaborates with SAP and will integrate its software with SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, helping companies deliver more seamless employee experiences that help accelerate business execution. Virgin Pulse is combining its expertise, technology and proven track record in driving employee health, wellbeing and behavior-change at scale, with leading SAP SuccessFactors HCM solutions to help ensure that employees are happy, healthy, successful and ready to perform at their peak, every day.

The product keynote and demos at SuccessConnect London will show Virgin Pulse's powerful platform capabilities, including single sign-on with SAP SuccessFactors solutions through the SAP PartnerEdge program. Virgin Pulse will offer deep-dive demos at the company's booth (#3), allowing attendees to see and experience the platform and its extensive capabilities firsthand. Virgin Pulse, will demonstrate key features such as personalized daily cards and healthy habit tracking, and gamified challenges with social leaderboards -- all designed to engage employees in achieving and sustaining their health and wellbeing goals.

"I am thrilled with Virgin Pulse's involvement in both the SuccessConnect event and the SAP PartnerEdge program," said Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Boyce. "Our partnership with SAP brings us closer to our long-standing goal of changing millions of lives around the world for good by making it easier for organizations to deliver and scale employee experiences that drive health, culture and ultimately, business performance. This is especially timely as it coincides with our ninth annual Employee Wellbeing Month, which is dedicated to helping organizations empower their employees to bring their best selves to work every day."

Sir Richard Branson, a strong proponent of taking care of employees, will deliver the event's closing keynote on June 14. Virgin Pulse is part of Branson's Virgin Group of companies and was founded on the premise that when organizations take care of their employees, employees take care of the business.

"We are delighted to show Virgin Pulse in our product keynote as a solution provider for our health and well-being initiative," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development at SAP SuccessFactors. "SAP SuccessFactors sees the significance of lasting improvements to total workforce health and well-being. We are excited about bringing our platforms together to deliver personalized experiences for people and driving both individual and organizational well-being." She added that as many as one million people per day miss work because of stress, translating into a loss of $150 billion to $300 billion annually for U.S. employers. (Source: Ashley Stahl, Forbes Online, March 2016)

SuccessConnect 2017 is the premier global event for networking, learning about innovative HR technology and thought leadership trends, and sharing best practices about digital transformation. SAP SuccessFactors HCM solutions and customers will be on full display, showcasing how businesses can put people first and help them succeed.

To register and for more information on SuccessConnect 2017, please visit:

http://www.sapsuccessconnect.com/en_us/london.html

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, a leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company's modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 2,200 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse's solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.virginpulse.com.

