PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13-Jun-2017 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*1.*|*Details of the person discharging managerial | | |responsibilities/person closely associated* | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |a) |Name |Grigory Schurov | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*2.*|*Reason for the notification* | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |a) |Position/status|Member of the Management Board / | | | |Director for Occupational Health and | | | |Safety and Environmental Protection | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Am| | | |endment | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*3.*|*Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction | | |monitor* | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |a) |Name |Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk | | | |Iron and Steel Works" | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |b) |LEI |N/A | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |*4.*|*Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | | |transactions have been conducted* | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |a) |Description of |Ordinary share | | |the financial | | | |instrument, | | | |type of |ISIN: RU0009084396 | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification | | | |code | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |b) |Nature of the |Purchase | | |transaction | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and |Price |Volume | | |volume(s) | | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.525 |200 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.530 |200 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.535 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.545 |1,200 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.545 |5,000 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.555 |200 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.560 |12,000 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.570 |6,700 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.590 |12,000 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.595 |500 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.595 |10,000 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.535 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.535 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.540 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.545 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.550 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.560 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.560 |1,600 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | | |RUB 29.555 |100 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |d) |Aggregated | | | |information | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | |Aggregated |50,400 shares | | |volume | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ | |Price |RUB 1,490,499 | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |e) |Date of the |2017-06-09 | | |transaction | | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |f) |Place of the |Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow | | |transaction |Exchange MICEX-RTS» | +----+---------------+--------------------+--------------------+ The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Company: PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
93 Kirov St.
455000 Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region
Russia
ISIN: US5591892048

