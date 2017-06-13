NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Conductor, the leading global content intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Content Activity Reporting, a revolutionary new technology that enables marketers to measure the value of content activities and their impact on ROI.

Investment in content marketing is on the rise: 87% of marketing executives reported that they increased their focus on content marketing in 2017. As brands recognize a shift in power where consumers have more control over the content they consume, businesses are turning to content marketing to attract and retain customers by creating valuable content.

In most marketing channels, success is measured through a simple equation of spend-over-return. However, with content marketing, success is not determined by program spend -- it's about quantity and quality. While marketers are constantly optimizing existing content and creating new content for better visibility and performance, it has been difficult to associate traffic changes with those specific actions, thus making it difficult to evaluate which efforts are effective.

The launch of Conductor's Content Activity reporting enables marketers for the first time to measure the value and impact of their content activities.

Content Activity Reporting acts as the system of record for all content changes. It automatically detects and reports the impact that content has on revenue and traffic by tying together activity, search, and analytics data. For example, if a marketer launches 10 new pieces of content in the first quarter of the year, they can now see how the new content's performance compares to updates they made to existing content in the same time period.

For the first time, marketers are able to seamlessly compare performance across campaigns based on when updates have been made, without complex tagging or manually logging all of their activities and events. SEO & Content Marketers can demonstrate how their efforts tie back to revenue outcomes, and executives can put a value on the investments made in these programs.

Content Activity Reporting is available to all Conductor Enterprise customers.

The launch of Content Activity Reporting follows the recent launch of the Conductor mobile app, facilitating brands' market research on customer intent. The Conductor mobile app provides marketers with a snapshot of topics that their customers are interested in, aiding in the ideation process. Additionally, Conductor's customers have access to Insight Stream on desktop and mobile, delivering business intelligence and improving workflow and productivity by surfacing important business insights through a live feed of personalized recommendations.

The Conductor Searchlight platform has been the natural software solution for marketers who focus on providing value to their customers through a Customer-First Marketing approach. Brands use Conductor Searchlight to create the content that their prospects and customers are seeking, and ensure that their content is found and drives results.

"We believe that Customer-First Marketing is the only way to effectively engage with prospects and customers. Our mission is to provide marketers with the tools they need to achieve that," says Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-Founder of Conductor. "All of our recent launches improve brands' ability to create value for their customers through marketing. With Content Activity Reporting, our customers have the core infrastructure required to measure and improve on these efforts."

About Conductor

Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing company. Our content intelligence platform, Conductor Searchlight, generates customer intent insights that lead to compelling content, increased traffic, and higher organic marketing ROI.

Conductor's technology enables marketers to understand their prospective customers' intent by revealing the trends and topics they are searching for at every phase of purchase process. Customizable dashboards and workflows guide marketers through the content creation process, empowering them to continuously measure, refine, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their SEO and content marketing efforts.

