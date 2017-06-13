FOOTHILL RANCH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- The Skype for Business landscape continues to flourish, with approximately 75 percent of U.S. enterprises conducting Skype for Business trials.(1) Today, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) announced the newest release of CX-E. An enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) platform, CX-E enhances the Skype for Business user telephony experience with Click-to-Call functionality and the handling of complex call forwarding scenarios.

"AVST is the only company that offers a UC platform that connects Skype for Business with all major PBX brands while enabling key enterprise-class UC applications including best-of-breed unified messaging," said Jim Burton, Founder and CEO of CT Link and Co-Founder of UCStrategies.com. "We have found that customers who have deployed Skype for Business have a requirement to manage complex call processing flows across multiple PBX brands as well as deploy a highly flexible unified messaging solution. AVST addresses those needs. It's a perfect fit."

Many large enterprises currently:

1. Use Skype for Business for Instant Messaging and Presence;

2. Have Cisco, Avaya or other enterprise-class telephony switches (PBXs) for call control; and

3. Are considering Skype for Business as a full or partial PBX replacement in the future.

"Enterprises are on a journey to Skype for Business," said Tom Minifie, AVST's Chief Technology Officer. "AVST helps them transition over time, with their desired feature set, at their chosen pace."

Skype for Business users can now easily and effectively have desktop telephony access across a mixed PBX landscape -- Cisco, Avaya and more. The enhanced Click-to-Call functionality in this version of CX-E provides a telephony experience where calls can be initiated from the Skype for Business client through an existing PBX.

The latest version of CX-E addresses key enterprise security requirements including support for enhanced security via mobile devices. Security continues to be one of the most defensible areas of tech spending. According to Gartner, security risks far outpace business needs and industry changes as the primary spending driver, with over 50 percent of surveyed organizations pointing to risks such as breaches or other security incidents, and privacy concerns as leading issues.(2) Customers can be confident that data remains secure when retrieved from AVST's Mobile Client on iOS and Android devices.

New features in this latest release of CX-E include:

Improved Skype for Business integration enabling forwarding of calls to CX-E in certain conditions such as Do Not Disturb and Presentation Mode;

Skype for Business Click-to-Call client with auto-dial mode;

VMware vSphere 6.5 support;

Mobile Client inactivity timeout; and

Android 7 support.

The latest version of CX-E is now available through AVST's reseller channels worldwide. For more information about AVST's products, visit the company website at www.avst.com.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com or you can follow us at Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

