LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

Bellatora is proud to announce the release of Vanquish a superior vaporizer designed for multi-use with Bellatora's new eLiquid line and Hemp Plus oils. The Vanquish offers a well designed flip top compartment, which when opened, reveals a sleek electronic cigarette along with two additional spare atomizers. These spare atomizers allow consumers to carry multiple eLiquid and/or Hemp Plus options. The consumers desire for a longer lasting power source is answered by including a power bank with a 900mAh battery, that will keep Vanquish in standby mode for 30-45 days with a full charge.

Current electronic cigarette consumers have been discouraged by the present market technology due to poor battery life, standard flavor selections and sub-standard vaporizer technology. Bellatora intends to recast the vision of future technology by addressing the concerns via unprecedented innovation from consumer feedback data gathered from multiple industry leader online forums. Vanquish sets the new standard by offering an extended portable power source, advanced atomizer technology with smart cartridges that are designed to furnish a larger aperture of air flow to accommodate mixed viscosity eLiquids and Hemp Plus oils.

A recently released report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that in 2014, 3.7 percent of American adults used electronic cigarettes or vapor products on a regular basis. That figure represents more than 9 million adult consumers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Key CDC Survey Findings:

About 3.7 percent of adults used eCigarettes every day or some days.*





Almost one-half of current cigarette smokers (47.6%) and more than one-half of recent former cigarette smokers (55.4%) had ever tried an eCigarette.*





About one in six current cigarette smokers (15.9%) and nearly one in four recent former cigarette smokers (22.0%) currently used eCigarettes.*





Fewer than 4 percent of adults who had never smoked conventional cigarettes have ever tried an eCigarette.*



This academic research and evidence suggesting eCigarettes are at least 95 percent to as much as 99 percent healthier than combustible cigarettes.

About Bellatora, Inc.

Established in 2014, Bellatora came into existence to fulfill the need for a simple, non-intrusive alternative to the often neglected and wonderful pastime of cigar smoking. Bellatora's journey with the eCigar attributed to the desire to cross utilize and expand the brand to a robust product line. The company purpose is to raise the bar for the vaping experience by providing a well-designed alternative method to smoking.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com

*Key statistical information was provided from the Americans for Tax reform website as well as CDC survey findings.

