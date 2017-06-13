IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) -

Consumers can now control the Bosch Built-in Coffee Machine, with Home Connect, via voice control through Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Dash Replenishment integration enables automatic delivery of detergent tabs for Bosch dishwashers, with Home Connect.

Additional Home Connect skills will soon allow consumers to operate a variety of Bosch appliance categories via voice control.

Bosch home appliances, the "Invented for Life" brand, today announced two home appliance integrations with Amazon designed to simplify life at home for consumers. Through the Home Connect functionality and an Amazon Alexa skill, consumers can now control their Bosch Built-in Coffee Machine, with Home Connect, via voice control using the "Home Connect Coffee Machine" skill. Additionally, Bosch Dishwashers, with Home Connect, are now integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment. Once enabled, Dash Replenishment will automatically reorder dishwasher detergent tabs when the dishwasher senses the supply is running low.

Home Connect, a cross-brand solution that enables smart control of connected home appliances, empowers consumers to make their everyday lives smarter and more intuitive in today's fully connected world. Through the Home Connect App, consumers can operate and monitor select Bosch appliances remotely.

Amazon Alexa is an intelligent voice service that, with the Home Connect platform, can control compatible Bosch home appliances. Through the Home Connect Coffee Machine skill for Amazon Alexa, consumers can brew the perfect cup of coffee at home with only the sound of their voice. Using the Coffee Machine skill, the Bosch Built-in Coffee Machine, with Home Connect, will provide voice controlled coffee brewing capabilities with Amazon Alexa.

"We're excited to be working with Bosch Home Appliances to make customers' homes smarter and more convenient," said Daniel Rausch, VP Smart Home at Amazon. "Now, connected Bosch dishwashers can reorder detergent tabs before they run out with Dash Replenishment, and brewing a frothy latte is as simple as asking Alexa 'Ask Home Connect Coffee Machine to make me a latte'. Smart homes should make customers' lives simpler, and these innovations do just that."

By combining the Bosch dishwasher tab counter function with Dash Replenishment, consumers will never again be faced with the "ran out of it" moment. Instead, they simply activate Dash Replenishment when setting up their dishwasher in the Home Connect App, then Amazon will automatically deliver the dishwasher tabs of choice the moment the dishwasher senses the supply is running low.

"We're excited to offer new connected home appliances that make everyday tasks more convenient," said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. "As a brand that is 'Invented for Life,' working with Amazon was a natural fit and an incredible opportunity to deliver on our brand promise of providing simple solutions that add value to everyday life for our consumer."

Bosch home appliances has worked diligently on connecting home appliances, in order to provide easy and intuitive "smart" control to consumers. Thanks to the open platform Home Connect, and its partners, the possibilities don't end with the connected kitchen, but extend even further. Bosch aims to bring an ever growing range of applications to consumers that include the entire household, providing smart solutions that will enable consumers to manage their connected appliances and services with a single app, simplifying life for the better. Working with and integrating leading service providers into Home Connect's open digital ecosystem allows Bosch to continually increase its IoT footprint as well as provide innovative features and services that put the consumer first. Home Connect not only facilitates connectivity, but also offers a range of beneficial applications that allow for a worry-free daily routine, from doing the dishes, to brewing coffee and remotely controlling the oven.

The 2017 Bosch collection of smart appliances with Home Connect includes a built-in coffee machine, dishwasher, laundry pair, wall oven and refrigerator, and will expand further in the coming years. Additional Home Connect skills will soon allow consumers to operate a variety of appliance categories via voice control. For more information about Bosch home appliances, with Home Connect, visit www.bosch-home.com/us/home-connect.html, like Bosch facebook.com/BoschAppliances, connect on Twitter @BoschAppliances and Instagram @BoschhomeUS, or follow along at A Modern Haven.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, based in Munich, Germany. As part of the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide, Bosch has been selling high performance German-engineered appliances in the United States since 1991. Known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design for appliances, Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications and received awards from ENERGY STAR for eight consecutive years, from 2007-2014. With U.S. headquarters in Irvine, Calif., the company also operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn. and in New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops.

