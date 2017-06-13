Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live Present Eight Stage Performances from Russia's Foremost Ballet Company Beginning October 2017

For the fourth consecutive season, the world-renowned Bolshoi Ballet lights up cinema screens nationwide with a bold lineup of newly-staged ballet classics, as part of the "2017-18 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series." Featuring eight performances on select Sundays from October 2017 to June 2018, audiences can experience the Bolshoi Ballet at its finest, with stunning ballets captured live from the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, from the comfort of their local cinema.

The all-new, exclusive-to-cinema series of ballet events from Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live launches with the Bolshoi's awe-inspiring production of Alexei Ratmansky's revival of the 19th century exotic classic "Le Corsaire" on October 22, followed by French choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot's vibrant and hilarious staging of "The Taming of the Shrew" (encore)on November 19, as well as the widely-cherished holiday classic "The Nutcracker" (encore) on December 17. In the new year, the Bolshoi brings to life even more exhilarating classics including a fresh re-telling of the tragically romantic "Romeo and Juliet" on January 21, followed by the passionately-charged "The Lady of the Camellias" (encore) starring prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova on February 4. Ratmansky's explosive and energetic Revolutionary-era revival of Vasily Vainonen's "The Flames of Paris" ignites the Bolshoi's stage on March 4, and a chilling, yet luminous performance of one of history's most beloved ballets, "Giselle," (encore) will captivate audiences on April 8. The 2017-18 cinema series concludes with the Bolshoi's stunning production of the humorous 19th century classic, "Coppélia," on June 10.

Tickets for the "2017-18 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 350 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"The peerless Bolshoi Ballet is accessible to ballet fans of all ages, through cinema screenings in local communities across the U.S.," said Julie Borchard-Young, co-President of BY Experience. "The impact and reach of the Bolshoi's inspirational performances continues to expand via broadcasts to cinemas, offering audiences the opportunity to travel virtually to the Moscow stage."

"It's a privilege for Fathom to present our fourth season of the Bolshoi Ballet in U.S. cinemas," Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. "The popularity of these events grows with each season, consistently delighting balletomanes with masterful content, distinguished artists and works from some of the world's most revered choreographers."

Planned schedule for the "2017-18 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series

LE CORSAIRE- Sunday, October 22, 2017 12:55 p.m. ET 11:55 a.m. CT 10:55 a.m. MT 12:55 p.m. PT, HI, AK (pre-recorded playback)

Amidst a bustling Turkish market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem's bazaar. Conrad kidnaps Medora when Lankedem decides to sell her to the Pasha. Inspired by Lord Byron's epic poem and reworked by Alexei Ratmansky from Petipa's exotic 19th century classic, this miracle of the repertoire is one of the Bolshoi's most lavish productions. Complete with a magnificent awe-inspiring shipwreck and dramatic scenery, this grand romance allows enough dancing for nearly the entire company and made especially for those who seek miracles in theatre.

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW- Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 12:55 p.m. local time

Baptista struggles to marry off his tempestuous daughter Katharina, a shrew who denies that any man could possibly be her match. However, when she meets Petruchio, who is as ill-tempered as she, the two forces of nature ignite an unexpected and explosive encounter. Acclaimed choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot brings out the wit, fast-paced athleticism and vibrancy from the Bolshoi Ballet dancers in Shakespeare's rowdy comedy. Principals Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov clash, challenge and eventually give themselves to one another.

THE NUTCRACKER- Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 12:55 p.m. local time

As the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, Marie's wooden nutcracker doll comes to life and transforms into a prince. Soon joined by her other toys that have also come to life, Marie and her prince embark on a dreamy, unforgettable adventure. A holiday tradition for the whole family, The Nutcracker sweeps the Bolshoi stage for two hours of enchantment and magic. Along with Tchaikovsky's cherished score and some of the Bolshoi's greatest artists, The Nutcracker remains a timeless treasure not to be missed.

ROMEO AND JULIET- Sunday, January 21, 2018 12:55 p.m. ET 11:55 a.m. CT 10:55 a.m. MT 12:55 p.m. PT, HI, AK (pre-recorded playback)

In Verona, Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love while their respective families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are caught in a bitter rivalry ending in heart-wrenching tragedy. Alexei Ratmansky, former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, stages the company's premiere of his production with dramatic urgency and a fresh retelling of Shakespeare's beloved classic. His brilliant and detailed adaptation set to Prokofiev's romantic and cinematic score reignites the story of literature's most celebrated star-crossed lovers like no other classical ballet choreographer today.

THE LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS- Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 12:55 p.m. local time

At a theatre performance of 'Manon Lescaut,' the young and naive Armand is utterly captivated after meeting the ravishing and most desirable courtesan Marguerite Gautier. Their encounter gives birth to a passionate yet doomed love. Alexandre Dumas fils's novel comes to life on the Bolshoi stage, with prima Svetlana Zakharova as the ailing Marguerite seeking love and redemption from her life as a courtesan. The Bolshoi brings choreographer John Neumeier's work of rare beauty and tragic depth to new emotional heights, accompanied by Chopin's romantic piano score.

THE FLAMES OF PARIS- Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 12:55 p.m. ET 11:55 a.m. CT 10:55 a.m. MT 12:55 p.m. PT, HI, AK (pre-recorded playback)

In the era of the French Revolution, Jeanne and her brother Jérôme leave Marseille for Paris in support the revolutionary effort that is taking over the capital. While fighting for freedom, they both encounter love along the way. Very few ballets can properly depict the Bolshoi's overflowing energy and fiery passion as can Alexei Ratmansky's captivating revival of Vasily Vainonen's "The Flames of Paris." With powerful virtuosity and some of the most stunning pas de deux, the Bolshoi Ballet displays an exuberance almost too enormous for the Moscow stage.

GISELLE- Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 12:55 p.m. local time

When Giselle learns that her beloved Albrecht is promised to another woman, she dies of a broken heart in his arms. While Albrecht grieves, she returns from the dead as a Wili, a vengeful spirit meant to make unfaithful men dance until death. Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova personifies this ultimate ballerina role in the classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht, in this chilling, yet luminous ballet that continues to captivate audiences for more than 150 years at the Bolshoi.

COPPLIA- Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 12:55 p.m. ET, 11:55 a.m. CT, 10:55 a.m. MT 12:55 p.m. PT, HI, AK (pre-recorded playback)

Swanhilda notices her fiancé Franz is infatuated with the beautiful Coppélia who sits reading on her balcony each day. Nearly breaking up the two sweethearts, Coppélia is not what she seems, and Swanhilda decides to teach Franz a lesson. The Bolshoi's unique version of Coppélia exhibits a fascinating reconstruction of the original 19th century choreography of this ebullient comedy involving a feisty heroine, a boyish fiancé with a wandering eye, and an old dollmaker. The company's stunning corps de ballet shines in the divertissements and famous "dance of the hours," and its principals abound in youthful energy and irresistible humor in this effervescent production.

For artwork/photos related to "2017-18 Bolshoi Ballet Cinema Series," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like "Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.," concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About BY Experience

BY Experience kicked off the digital revolution of live events to movie theaters and other locations globally with David Bowie's 2003 Reality album launch and since then, over 35 million tickets have been sold worldwide for cinema events BY Experience has distributed globally. Current cinema series credits: Distribution Representative, The Met: Live in HD (Worldwide; since 2006), the UK's National Theatre Live (Ex-UK; since 2009), Bolshoi Ballet (North America; since 2014). TED Cinema Experience 2017 (Worldwide; April 2017). BY Experience has executive produced and/or distributed several diverse programs for cinema including numerous rock concerts, radio programs, fine art exhibits, major studio anniversary events, faith programs, and other events. BY Experience distributes to over 75 countries, to over 2,500 movie screens. www.byexperience.net.

About Pathé Live

Pathé Live, a fully owned subsidiary of the Gaumont Pathé group, is a market leader in the global distribution of event cinema, distributing a wide variety of content such as operas, ballets, rock and pop concerts, gaming tournaments, film premieres, fashion shows and art exhibitions to the Pathé Live Cinema Network. Through this network they have created impactful marketing campaigns reaching audiences across 60 territories. Pathé Live's events in cinemas are distributed live in HD with 5.1 Dolby sound via satellite broadcast or recorded in 2K, 3D or 4K. Pathé Live introduced event cinema in France and their network of exhibition partners, from multiplex cinemas to independent cinemas and non-traditional cinema venues, provides full coverage across the country.

Pathé Live has released since its inception over 200 events in cinemas and it is notably the exclusive distribution partner of New York's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD series in cinemas across France, Switzerland, Morocco and Lebanon. Furthermore, Pathé Live is the exclusive producer and the worldwide distributor of the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series. These performances from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, which are produced and financed by Pathé Live, are reaching over 1600 cinemas across 60 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005270/en/

Contacts:

Fathom Events

Jessica Nelson, 720-262-2753

jnelson@fathomevents.com

or

Katherine Schwappach, 720-262-2713

kschwappach@fathomevents.com

or

BY Experience

Dianna Mesion, 917-829-0344

Dianna@byexperience.net

or

B/HI for Fathom Events

Morgan Tongish, 310-694-3129

morgan_tongish@bhimpact.com