Diabetic Gastroparesis Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027: Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis Along with Specific Variations by Geography and Ethnicity - Research and Markets

Gastroparesis is a syndrome characterised by delayed gastric emptying in the absence of mechanical obstruction. There is no official classification criterion upon diagnosis. Diabetic gastroparesis affects patients with long-standing diabetes mellitus usually complicated with retinopathy, neuropathy and nephropathy.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Diabetic Gastroparesis across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India, China, and Russia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Diabetic Gastroparesis have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

These gastrointestinal symptoms include:

- Nausea

- Early satiety

- Bloating

- Postprandial fullness

- Upper abdominal pain

- Vomiting

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

7.1 Type 1 Diabetes

7.2 Type 2 Diabetes

7.3 Diabetic Gastroparesis

8. Top-line Prevalence for Diabetic Gastroparesis

9. Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

9.1 Gastroparesis Symptoms

10. Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

10.1 Gastroparesis Symptoms

11. Abbreviations used in the report

12. Analysis Online Patient-Based Databases

13. Patient-Based Offering

14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

15. References

16. Appendix

