Diabetic Gastroparesis Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027: Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis Along with Specific Variations by Geography and Ethnicity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Diabetic Gastroparesis Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Logo

Gastroparesis is a syndrome characterised by delayed gastric emptying in the absence of mechanical obstruction. There is no official classification criterion upon diagnosis. Diabetic gastroparesis affects patients with long-standing diabetes mellitus usually complicated with retinopathy, neuropathy and nephropathy.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Diabetic Gastroparesis across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India, China, and Russia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Diabetic Gastroparesis have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



These gastrointestinal symptoms include:



- Nausea


- Early satiety


- Bloating


- Postprandial fullness


- Upper abdominal pain


- Vomiting

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers


7.1 Type 1 Diabetes


7.2 Type 2 Diabetes


7.3 Diabetic Gastroparesis



8. Top-line Prevalence for Diabetic Gastroparesis



9. Patients with Type 1 Diabetes


9.1 Gastroparesis Symptoms



10. Patients with Type 2 Diabetes


10.1 Gastroparesis Symptoms



11. Abbreviations used in the report



12. Analysis Online Patient-Based Databases



13. Patient-Based Offering



14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



15. References



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wrj3n3/diabetic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire