Space Tourism Market to Grow at 14.34% CAGR by 2021 Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the space tourism industry report, one driver in the market is the prospect of pioneering the activity. Space tourism is an expensive leisure activity, which can only be affordable by the affluent population. The addressable market for space tourism is the population, whose net worth is more than $5 million. Over 99% of space tourists have a net worth over $5 million. Considering the wealth at their disposal, these people are motivated to try out activities that have not been experienced by the common man.

Complete report on space tourism market spread across 63 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 24 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1041429-global-space-tourism-market-2017-2021.html.

The following companies as the key players in the global space tourism market: Bigelow Aerospace, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and XCOR Aerospace. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Armadillo Aerospace, Boeing, EADS Astrium, Excalibur Almaz, Space Adventures, Space Island Group, and Zero2infinity.



The analysts forecast global space tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 14.34% during the period 2017-2021.One trend in the market is increase in the number of next-generation engineers. The space tourism market is expected to inspire a new generation of engineers. Unlike IT engineers, who spend most of the time in front of a computer, space engineers get to work on space engines.

Space tourism market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global space tourism market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the investment made in commercial space tourism services. Order a copy of Global Space Tourism Market 2017-2021 report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1041429.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Further, the space tourism market report states that one challenge in the market is high risk involved. One of the major factors that will hinder the growth of space tourism is the high risk associated with the tour. The addressable market has enough income to experience tours such as mountain climbing or skydiving. However, the preference for an adventure also depends on the availability of the activity, physical fitness, and risks associated with it, apart from affordability, which is not an issue among the addressable market.



Another related report is Global Helicopter Tourism Market 2017-2021, the key players in this market research report identifies Birds Eye View Helicopters, Chicago Helicopter Tours, Liberty Helicopter, Maverick Helicopters, and SUNDANCE HELICOPTERS as the key vendors in the global helicopter tourism market. Also presents a detailed analysis of the market by tourism type (general tourism and customized tourism) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/929214-global-helicopter-tourism-market-2017-2021.html.

Explore other new reports on Automotive Market @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/automotive/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml