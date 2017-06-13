Annual Pharma Biotech World Preview Report to Launch at BIO 2017

Life science commercial intelligence firm, Evaluate, is launching their annual complimentary industry report, "Evaluate Pharma Biotech World Preview, Outlook to 2022" at the annual BIO International Convention in San Diego, June 19-22, 2017, Booth #3627.

The report, which sets the industry standard for consensus forecasts for the life sciences, provides an overview of the sector including key trends, patent expiry impact, top products and companies, R&D spend and consensus forecasts to 2022. Complimentary copies of the executive summary will be available in the Evaluate Booth #3627. Follow @evaluatepharma on Twitter to receive download link for the full report on release date June 20th or visit www.evaluate.com.

The Evaluate team will also showcase key new data sets and analyses designed to support faster and more accurate asset screening, appraisal and forecasting for their clients high value decisions, including:

Regional sales forecast coverage expanded for US, Europe and Japan

R&D Analyzer transparent benchmark and drug-specific Probability of Technical and Regulatory Success (PTRS), predictive timeline and R&D cost metrics alongside clinical trial endpoints and outcomes in a single view

Epi Analyzer Epidemiology and patient segmentation analysis for 8,000 sub-populations across 160 indications

In attendance to discuss the report findings and latest analyses will be Anthony Raeside, Head of Research; Antonio Iervolino, Head of Forecasting; Andy Williams, Head of Product Management and Paul Verdin, PhD Head of Custom Services. Staff from the UK, Japan and US offices will also be in attendance. Meetings can be scheduled by going to www.evaluate.com or through the BIO Partnering system, or simply stop by the Evaluate Booth #3627 where there is a private meeting space.

About Evaluate

Evaluate is the trusted provider of commercial intelligence including product sales and consensus forecasts to 2022 for commercial teams and their advisors within the global life science industry. We help our clients make high value decisions through superior quality, timely, must-have data and insights, combined with personalised, expert client support. Our online subscription services cover the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech sectors. Our Custom Services group delivers project based analytical and data services. EP Vantage, our independent, award-winning editorial team, offers data-driven, forward-looking news, commentary and analysis on a daily basis. For more information, please visit: www.evaluategroup.com. On Twitter: @evaluatepharma, @evaluatemedtech, @evaluateJP, @epvantage. On Instagram: Evaluateltd.

