The Alcazar II solar project is being developed in the 1.8 GW Benban solar complex by UAE-based Alcazar Energy.

The African Development Bank (ADF) is considering providing Alcazar Energy with $18 million in financing for the construction of a 50 MW PV power plant in Benban, near Aswan, in upper Egypt.

The ADF said the project, which is named Alcazar II Project and is the second developed by the company under Egypt's FIT scheme, is being executed by Delta for Renewable Energy, the 75% of which was acquired by Alcazar Energy from another developer, Delta Consortium, which was one of the bank's shortlisted developers ...

