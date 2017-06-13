Mit der beabsichtigten Übernahme von L'Argus de la Presse stärkt Cision seine Fähigkeit, globalen Unternehmen die Beobachtung ihrer PR in Frankreich zu ermöglichen



Chicago und Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Cision und Capitol Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: CLAC; "Capitol") geben heute bekannt, dass Cision eine endgültige Vereinbarung geschlossen hat, um L'Argus de la Presse ("Argus") einen Anbieter für Medienbeobachtung mit Sitz in Paris zu übernehmen. Die Übernahme ermöglicht es Unternehmen und PR-Agenturen aus dem Kundenstamm von Argus, die Cision Communications CloudÔ anzubieten, eine der führenden PR-Plattformen. Mit dem Tool lassen sich relevante Influencer identifizieren, einheitliche Kampagnen erstellen und Ergebnisse in Earned Media messen und analysieren. Die Übernahme wird außerdem Cisions global agierenden Kunden erweiterten Zugriff auf französische Medieninhalte ermöglichen. Dadurch lässt sich die Wirkung ihrer Kommunikation und Berichterstattung in Frankreich besser verstehen und messen.



"Kommunikatoren und PR-Schaffende in Frankreich nutzen jetzt die Möglichkeiten von Earned Media und moderner Kommunikation, um bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen.", sagt Kevin Akeroyd, CEO von Cision. "Durch die Kombination aus der robusten Medienbeobachtung von Argus mit unserer Cision Communications Cloud können Cision Nutzer in Frankreich und in der ganzen Welt besser verstehen, wie reichweitenstark und relevant ihre Berichterstattung wirklich ist."



"Diese Verbindung mit Cisions umfangreichem Angebot aus Mediendatenbank, Medienbeobachtung und Presseversand erhöht den Wert, den Argus seinen Kunden und Mitarbeitern bieten kann.", sagt Alexis Donot, CEO von L'Argus de la Presse. "Durch Cisions Innovationen im Bereich Earned Media wird diese Akquirierung außerdem unsere Ressourcen für unsere Medienbeobachtungslösungen in Frankreich stärken. Dadurch helfen wir unseren Kunden, die Qualität ihrer Medienanalysen zu maximieren."



Cision wird 100% der ausstehenden Aktien von L'Argus de la presse aufkaufen und dabei beim Geschäftsabschluss EUR9 Millionen sowie im Verlauf der kommenden vier Jahre EUR2 Millionen Jahre zahlen. Die Vorauszahlung wird aus Cisions Kassenbestand oder durch Leihgaben aus Cisions revolvierender Kreditfazilität finanziert und ist abhängig von den üblichen Bereinigungen des Nettoumlaufvermögens.



Die Transaktion wird voraussichtlich im zweiten oder dritten Quartal 2017 abgeschlossen und untersteht den üblichen Abschlussbedingungen.



About Cision



Cision ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Bereich der Medienkommunikationstechnologie und -analyse, das es Vermarktern und Kommunikatoren ermöglicht, ihre Earned Media-Programme effektiv zu verwalten und in Verbindung mit den Paid- und Owned Media-Kanälen unternehmerische Auswirkungen zu verstärken. Als Gründer der Cision Communications Cloud, der ersten cloudbasierten Plattform für Earned Media ihrer Art, hat Cision hochmoderne Daten, Analytik, Technologie und Dienstleistungen in einem einheitlichen Kommunikationsökosystem zusammengeführt, das Marken für den Aufbau konsistenter, sinnvoller und dauerhafter Beziehungen zu Influencern und Käufern verwenden können, um ihren Einfluss im Markt zu verstärken. Zu den Lösungen von Cision zählen ebenfalls marktführende Technologien, wie PR Newswire, Gorkana, PRWeb, Help a Reporter Out (HARO) und iContact. Cision betreut weltweit über 75,000 Kunden in 170 Ländern und in 40 Sprachen und unterhält Niederlassungen in Nordamerika, in Europa, im Mittleren Osten, in Asien und in Lateinamerika. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf http://www.cision.de/ oder folgen Sie @Cision_DE auf Twitter.



Über Capitol Acquisition Corp. III



Capitol Acquisition Corp. III ist ein öffentliches Anlagevehikel, das für den Zweck der Durchführung von Mergern, Akquisitionen oder ähnlichen Unternehmenszusammenschlüssen gegründet wurde. Capitol wird von seinem Chairman und Chief Executive Officer, Mark D. Ein, und dem President und Chief Financial Officer, L. Dyson Dryden, geleitet. Die Wertpapiere von Capitol werden an der Nasdaq Börse unter den Börsenkürzel CLAC, CLACW und CLACU gehandelt. Das Unternehmen hat im Rahmen des Börsenganges im Oktober 2015 $ 325 Millionen an Barmitteln erhalten und ist das dritte börsennotierte Anlagevehikel von Capitol. Das erste, Capitol Acquisition Corp., gründete Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: "TWO"), einen führenden Hypothekenimmobilienfonds (REIT) und das zweite, Capitol Acquisition Corp. II, fusionierte mit Lindblad Expeditions, Inc. (NASDAQ: "LIND"), einem Weltmarktführer bei Expeditionsreisen.



Additional Information



Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd. ("Holdings") has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-217256) (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of Capitol, and a preliminary prospectus with respect to Holdings' securities to be issued in connection with the proposed business combination. Capitol plans to mail to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with respect to Holdings' securities to be issued in connection with the business combination. SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED AND ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CAPITOL, HOLDINGS, CISION, THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (when they become available) and other relevant materials and any other documents filed by Capitol or Holdings with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement by directing a request to: Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, 509 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004 or by emailing info@capitolacquisition.com; and/or on Cision's website at www.cision.com or by directing a written request to Cision, 130 East Randolph St., 7th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 or by emailing askcision@cision.com.



Participants in the Solicitation of Capitol Stockholders



Capitol and Cision and its affiliates and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Capitol's stockholders in connection with Cision's proposed combination with Capitol. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Capitol's directors and officers in Capitol's filings with the SEC, including Capitol's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2017. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination is included in the Registration Statement filed by Holdings.



No Offer or Solicitation



This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Capitol, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Capitol and Cision caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Capitol and Cision do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



OTS: Cision newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/119159 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_119159.rss2



Pressekontakt: Nick Bell Vice President of Communications Cision cisionpr@cision.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467136/cision_logo.jpg