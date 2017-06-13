CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Fernhill Beverage, Inc., proud makers of Vitamin Packed Roadkill and Roadkill XL, is excited to update shareholders as to revenue forecasts.

As reported in previous releases, Fernhill Beverage has been experiencing steady revenue growth since the launch of the company's initial brand Roadkill in early 2016. Earlier this year, the company reported that it expected an annual revenue growth of about 30% over its year end 2016 revenues.

Due to recent additions to the product lines along with additions to the distribution network, Fernhill Beverage, Inc. is now in a position to revise the projected revenue growth to an estimated 250 to 300% over last years revenue. The Company expects to generate between $1,750,000 to $2,500,000 by year end 2017 with revenues elected to top $5,000,000 to $7,500,000 in 2018.

The massive increase in revenue is largely due to the overwhelming response of the Company's new private label brand known as RK Super. RK Super is a family friendly kids drink featuring children's Super Heroes.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. has received the initial purchase orders and has started production to fulfill the current orders and is gearing up for future purchase orders.

The Company is rolling out RK Super now. The first of the new brand will start to be delivered to the company's distribution network next week for a July delivery to the initial stores.

Fernhill Beverage is expecting to deliver to 50 to 100 distributors before the end of 2017. The Company is expecting each distributor to sell a minimum of 2,000 cases of product per month.

The first distributor to receive the product is located in California. The Company will be strategically introducing the product throughout the rest of the Country as soon as possible.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. looks forward to keeping shareholders and potential shareholders informed as much as possible.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. Contact

Email: info@fernhillbev.com

Website: www.fernhillbev.com

Phone: (760) 613-8828

SOURCE: Fernhill Beverage, Inc.