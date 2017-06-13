Stock.Report: Two Tech Stocks Looking to Trend Higher on Tuesday

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Technology stocks consolidated on Friday, June 9 amidst the FAANG stocks sliding back. The bigger focus for some has been on the FAAMG group of stocks, which have added roughly $660 billion in market value since the beginning of the year. These stocks being Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Google. Despite the pull-back in some of these bigger stocks, a few small cap technology stocks have been looking to buck the trend.

Technology trends have shown that new innovation in virtual application software as well as security technology will be in focus during the coming months as more enterprise systems choose to move to the cloud. Not only could communicating become quicker and more efficient but the rise in new trends has also created a better climate for start-ups to grow and push the boundaries of new technology

Digital Arts Media Network, Inc. (DATI) engages in accelerating and handles incubation stage development for technology start-ups. The company's Public Accelerator-Incubator model focuses on advancing and acquiring innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. Furthermore, Digital Arts Media Network aligns with leading private accelerators and incubators to form unique partnerships. These partnerships enhance the vetting process and expedite traction.

Though the company has been quiet since the beginning of the second quarter, they have begun to outline their strategy for the future of their PAI platform. According to management, the company's ability to become an 'add-on' to top tier accelerators such as Techstars, Angelpad, Y Combinator, StartX and 500 Startups allows them to accelerate capital investment into startups. Ruben Porras is a Techstars Alum as well as the Co-Chief Architect of PAI and Board Advisor to Digital Arts Media Network. He states, "The investment community has never been a space for all people, until now. True access to wealth and financial prosperity through investments has never been within arm's reach for the majority of people in this country... finally, microcap investors will... have the confidence they're investing in solid teams and technologies."

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL), the sole owner of Ability Computer & Software Industries Ltd. and Ability Security Systems Ltd. provides advanced interception, geolocation and cyber intelligence tools used by security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement and homeland security agencies worldwide.

Ability has sold to governments and government agencies in over 50 countries and offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication, including Ultimate Interceptor, which is a strategic interception system with voice and geolocation capabilities that do not hold geographic limitations.

Since announcing last week that it had received a letter regarding its NASDAQ listing requirements, shares of Ability have moved up from the June 8th opening price of $0.83 and are currently trading above $1.20. NASDAQ requires that companies listed maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share

Stock.Report is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC., a Nevada corporation. ("SR") produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. SR has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document, but its principals are associated with MIDAM Ventures LLC which has been compensated by (DATI) for a period beginning 6/12/2017 and ending 6/30/2017 to publicly disseminate information about (DATI) including on the Website and other media including Facebook and Twitter. We are being paid $25,000.00 (CASH) for or were paid "ZERO" shares of restricted or un-restricted common stock.

