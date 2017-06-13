Puration, Inc.: PURA Majority Shareholder Encouraged By Motley Fool $1 Billion Outlook For GWPH

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) recently became one of the first two cannabis companies in which American Cannabis Innovations Conglomerated (ACI) acquired a controlling interest. ACI is a private equity backed rollup founded to combine a variety of leading young cannabis companies with complimentary offerings and synergistic operations. ACI is encouraged by The Motley Fool's recent article "Which Marijuana Stock Could Be First to $1 Billion in Annual Sales?" GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) tops their list. ACI is optimistic that the U.S. Patented extract process utilized by PURA rivals GWPH.

In April, this year PURA and NCM Biotech, Inc., announced that NCM Biotech had licensed to PURA, the right to utilize NCM Biotech's patented cannabis extraction process to produce cannabis extracts for infusion into recreational, fitness wellness, alternative medicine and beauty products. NCM Biotech exclusively owns U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960, entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT." The license of the process to PURA is the first and only license NCM Biotech has executed. Since April, PURA and NCM Biotech have been exploring opportunities to pursue pharmaceutical applications of the NCM Biotech Patent.

"I have received doctor feedback from more than one of our research initiatives, that extracts coming from NCM Biotech's patented process are superior in purity and quality to any other available cannabis extracts," said Frederick Ferri, CEO and Founder of NCM Biotech. "Some feedback has specifically indicated that a number of our candidate pharmaceutical products under development, have a greater efficacy potential than GW Pharmaceutical products and candidate products."

NCM Biotech's medical advisory team includes John N. Gaitanis, MD., Director of Child Neurology at Tufts Medical Center/Floating Hospital for Children; Lloyd R. Saberski, M.D., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Chronic Pain Management, Yale University, and John McMichael, Ph.D., President & CEO Beech Tree Labs. Research and development with NCM Biotech's patented process has demonstrated a high potential for bringing FDA approved pharmaceutical products to market, for the treatment of multiple neurological disorders and cancer. The license agreement with PURA is specifically designed to accelerate funding for the FDA approval process, through proceeds generated by PURA's sales of extracts for infusion into non-pharmaceutical consumer products. Beech Tree Labs is slated to manage the FDA approval process.

PURA is one of the first of five acquisitions in the cannabis sector ACI has planned for the near future. ACI is seeking to acquire early stage, undervalued businesses with intellectual properties validated by market tests, and commercial or consumer sales. ACI expects to accelerate the growth of acquired assets and improve the operating efficiency of acquired assets by improving access to investment, streamlining redundant functions and leveraging complimentary functions.

