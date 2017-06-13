

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, in an interview with Bloomberg, said that the company is focusing on autonomous driving system.



'We're focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult A.I. projects actually to work on,' Cook said.



Apple had initially been seeking to build its own car, before recalibrating those ambitions last year to prioritize the underlying technology for autonomous driving, Bloomberg News reported. The iPhone maker had hired more than 1,000 engineers to work on Project Titan, as the car team is known internally, after it started in 2014.



Ballooning costs and headcount led to Apple veteran Bob Mansfield being given the reins of the team in 2016. Cook has never before openly outlined Apple's plans, though public filings have surfaced in recent months that provided snapshots of Apple's efforts.



