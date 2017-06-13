Avature's Momentum Continued to Build Throughout 2016 and into 2017

NEW YORKand LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, the leader in enterprise cloud applications for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management, finished out the 2016 calendar year with strong growth in all of its major markets, a trend that continues well into 2017.

During 2016, Avature's recurring revenue grew by 36 percent while its one-time revenue grew by the same 36 percent. With 44 percent of sales coming from new customer orders and 56 percent from existing customer orders, the company finished the year profitable and with a cash flow from operations doubling over the previous year.

Avature's customer growth has been consistent across all regions. New customers in 2016 included 17 companies that are ranked in the Global 2000. In the first quarter of 2017, another five Global 2000 companies were added. Among these were organizations headquartered in Australia, China, Germany, UK and the US.

"A strong Q4 finish helped us deliver our best year ever," said Ana Laura Darino, SVP Finance, Avature. "We are confident that we will maintain a high growth rate without sacrificing profitability."

"Our strong performance was driven by the expansion of our solution suite, continued support from our customers, and the dedication and determination of the Avature team," said Dimitri Boylan, founder and CEO.

A few highlights from 2016 and early 2017:

Won a public tender to provide Talent Acquisition solutions to the German Federal Rail System and to the largest railway operator and infrastructure owner in Europe , Deutsche Bahn.

, Deutsche Bahn. Added technology giant ZTE Corporation as a customer in Shenzhen, China .

. Conducted the first ever Avature User Conference in China .

. Released an industry specific recruiting solution for the retail industry, optimized for in-store managers and other field staff.

Welcomed key industry professionalsto Avature's newly formed EMEA Customer Advisory Council.

Avature continues to develop a highly integrated platform that equips its customers to:

Unify recruiting processes on a single platform.

Engage candidates and employees through mobile apps.

Arm all users with instant data-driven insights to facilitate better and faster decisions.

Drive strategic value through innovative Talent Acquisition and Talent Management programs.

About Avature

Avature is a highly flexible enterprise SaaS platform for Global Talent Acquisition and Talent Management. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings commercial internet performance and usability standards to enterprise HCM software. The Avature platform allows HR professionals to design innovative solutions for recruiting, internal mobility and performance challenges. Used by 101 of the Fortune 500 in more than 100 countries and 17 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York and Shenzhen. Learn more at www.avature.net or follow @Avature.

