CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., (http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC PINK: ACGX) is pleased to announce they have produced new packaging for the Crossfuel Extreme Performance Black series. The folding carton has 4-color glossy UV coating, diecut and is glued to create a combo pack to fit 3 different items.

The Crossfuel Black Series sets a new standard of the next generation science and extreme performance nutrition. After years in development Crossfuel Black reveals the world's most cutting edge formulation and clinically studied ingredients. The Ripped Muscle Stack product is a 60-day transformation kit to rapidly boost your free testosterone.

More information about these products and where to get them can be found at http://mycrossfuelblack.com/

Paul Sokin, COO & General Counsel of Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, "These types of products are becoming very popular with items being carried in more locations all the time. Our team continues to add tremendous value to help our clients create, package, warehouse, transport, and market their products in general, and we believe Crossfuel will be a very successful line. 2017 has been a very good year for us so far and we are very excited about the rest of the year with new clients and projects starting and the continuation of our negotiations for multiple other potential opportunities. Our long-term goals continue to include increasing revenue, reducing debt, leveraging our shared resources for faster growth and maximize long-term value for our shareholders, investors, employees and clients."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a full-service product-development agency that since 1997 has been helping clients connect their products and services to their customers. ACG focuses on creative and design services, printing and packaging, brand and product development, fulfillment, logistics and transportation, strategic consulting, digital marketing and engagement, and software development. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About Crossfuel Black

Crossfuel Black was designed to bring true, hardcore innovation to the sports nutrition category. Amazing formulations, great taste and the pure potency. Science Unleashed!

About Primary Trucking

Primary Trucking is an asset based carrier located in Chicago, IL. We specialize in truckload freight outbound from Chicago. We have over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and we have the tools to be your primary source for transportation. We customize transportation solutions based on our customer's needs. If you need to move your freight locally or coast to coast, we have you covered. No job is too big or too small. We can handle anything, from moving a few pallets to moving an entire warehouse. Primary Trucking is your "Primary" source for transportation needs.

For more information go to www.PrimaryTrucking.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

