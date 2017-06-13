sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.06.2017 | 16:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Forecast in 11 Major Markets 2017-2027: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Forecast in 11 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Logo

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the presence of hepatic steatosis in the absence of competing liver disease. It is a spectrum of liver disorders associated with steatosis, with no evidence of significant alcohol consumption. NAFLD develops in four main stages; Steatosis (simple fatty liver), Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Fibrosis and Cirrhosis.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a more serious form of steatosis, due to the added inflammation. It is defined as the presence of hepatic steatosis and inflammation with hepatocyte injury (ballooning) with or without fibrosis. This can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure and, more rarely, hepatocellular carcinoma.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) across 11 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.


Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of NAFLD have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. NASH



3. Cause of the Disease



4. Risk Factors & Prevention



5. Diagnosis of the Disease


5.1 Stages of Fibrosis



6. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



8. Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated with the Disease



9. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



10. Top-line Prevalence of NAFLD



11. Features of NAFLD patients


11.1 Comorbid conditions in NAFLD patients



12. Prevalence of NASH


12.1 Grades of Fibrosis in NASH patients



13. Abbreviations used in the report



14. Analysis Online Patient-Based Databases



15. Patient-Based Offering



16. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



17. References



18. Appendix



For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8glfb4/nonalcoholic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire