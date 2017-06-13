Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Forecast in 11 Major Markets 2017-2027: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the presence of hepatic steatosis in the absence of competing liver disease. It is a spectrum of liver disorders associated with steatosis, with no evidence of significant alcohol consumption. NAFLD develops in four main stages; Steatosis (simple fatty liver), Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Fibrosis and Cirrhosis.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a more serious form of steatosis, due to the added inflammation. It is defined as the presence of hepatic steatosis and inflammation with hepatocyte injury (ballooning) with or without fibrosis. This can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure and, more rarely, hepatocellular carcinoma.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) across 11 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of NAFLD have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. NASH

3. Cause of the Disease

4. Risk Factors & Prevention

5. Diagnosis of the Disease

5.1 Stages of Fibrosis

6. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

8. Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated with the Disease

9. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

10. Top-line Prevalence of NAFLD

11. Features of NAFLD patients

11.1 Comorbid conditions in NAFLD patients

12. Prevalence of NASH

12.1 Grades of Fibrosis in NASH patients

13. Abbreviations used in the report

14. Analysis Online Patient-Based Databases

15. Patient-Based Offering

16. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

17. References

18. Appendix

