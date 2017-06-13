Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Alliance Bio-Products, Inc. Identifies High Growth in Biodegradable Plastics Market

Company Anticipates its Cellulose to Sugar (CTS) Technology as a Viable Solution for Eco-Friendly Plastic Production

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Alliance Bio-Products, Inc. (Bio-Products), a subsidiary of Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM), today commented on potential commercial opportunities within the biodegradable plastics market through its patented cellulose to sugar (CTS) technology.

Biodegradable plastics, which are made from organic materials including corn, and agricultural and yard waste, are increasingly emerging as a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics. Unlike its petroleum-based counterparts which use hazardous petrochemicals, biodegradable plastic manufacturers use extracted sugars from natural materials to create plastics that will break down easier when recycled for reuse or exposed to severe elements.

Non-biodegradable plastics and petroleum-based plastics are currently creating approximately $13 billion in marine ecosystem damage due to the eight million tons of plastic being dumped into oceans annually. These petroleum-based plastics can take hundreds of years to disintegrate, which is why eco-friendly, biodegradable plastics that only take about 47-90 days to disintegrate, are emerging as an eco-friendly solution.

"Our footprint is beginning to impact even the most remote locations on planet earth, with plastic waste accumulating in both landfills and within the world's oceans," says Daniel de Liege, Chairman of Alliance Bio-Products. "With our CTS technology, we believe we can significantly cut down on the amount of garbage that takes up our nation's landfills through the use of organic waste for plastic production, and cut back on the amount of litter in our oceans through CTS-created plastic's biodegradable capabilities. Our technology has us well suited to progress as a leader in the industry and continue to build share of the market."

A recent report by Research and Markets on the global biodegradable plastics market found that the global bio plastics market was 19.54 billion USD in 2016 and is estimated to reach $65.58 billion in 2022 at an estimated CAGR of 22.36% for the forecasted period. The report continues to state that a lack of government support and high costs associated with biodegradable plastics when compared to conventional solutions could potentially hinder growth of these eco-friendly plastics within the market.

CTS technology, which helps to mechanically extract sugars from organic cellulosic waste at a low cost and with little to no footprint, is expected to help to address barriers to entry including high production costs and lack of government funding or support.

About Alliance Bio-Products, Inc.

Alliance Bio-Products, Inc. was formed as a special purpose wholly-owned subsidiary of Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. ("ALLM") to own and operate Bioethanol plants in the United States.

Utilizing ALLM's patented CTS process Alliance intends to retrofit existing ethanol plants with the mechnocatalytic cellulosic conversion process, transforming them into profitable renewable energy centers that are carbon neutral, waste free and protecting our delicate environment while providing energy and high value co-products. The CTS process enjoys a family of patents centered around the main U.S. patent # 8,062,428. 2032.

